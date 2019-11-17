Kanye West Says 'He Is No Longer in Service of Fame and Money But in Service to God'

Throughout the year, Kanye has organised numerous ''Sunday services'', while he also converted to Christianity and released his new album ''Jesus is King'' last month, which the rapper referred to as ''an expression of the gospel''.

Kanye West confessed on Sunday that due to his recent ''spiritual awakening'' he is no longer in the service of fame and money but "in service to God", the Chicago Tribune reported.

The rapper shared this confession during his visit to Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch in Texas, where he spoke about his recent conversion to Christianity and how God is inspiring him.

Kanye West is at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston church for Sunday Service.



Livestream it here: https://t.co/e4bGWw9wcG

Kanye also visited Harris Country Jail in Texas to give a Sunday service to prisoners, which he himself described as "a mission, not a show".

GOD. IS. MOVING! 😭🙌🏼

Kanye West took Sunday Service to Harris County Jail in Houston, TX.

Earlier in October, Kanye, 42, told his fans that he is now a converted Christian.

"I want to let you know that I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon. We are here to spread the gospel", he said at George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium in Washington D.C in mid-October.