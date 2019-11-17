'Making Periods Look Sexy': Bella Thorne Marks ‘That Time of the Month’ With Bikini Photoshoot

Bella's new photos and the occasion she posted them on elicited a mixed response from her social media following, with netizens appearing both puzzled and amused by this stunt.

American actress Bella Thorne has apparently moved to once again rock social media with a new sizzling hot photoshoot of hers, made on a rather peculiar occasion.

A series of photos posted on Bella’s Instagram page feature her clad in a revealing swimsuit, posing aboard what appears to be a boat.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne) 16 Ноя 2019 в 1:28 PST

"I woke up with my period and this is how excited I am", she wrote in the caption.

This stunt evoked a mixed reaction from her social media following, with some people appearing puzzled by Bella’s explanation while others looked amused by it.

"Are you joking," one user inquired.

"Just love your smile", reacted another.

"Making periods look sexy," quipped third.

As The Blast points out, Bella's boyfriend, Italian pop-star Benjamin Mascolo, also seemed "very relieved and happy" by this reveal, calling her "the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my entire life."

Last month, Bella also managed to wow the online community with a similar stunt when she posted a video of her dancing by the poolside while dressed in a bikini