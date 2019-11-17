'Instagram King' Bilzerian Reveals What Sacrifices He’s Willing to Make to Become President

While explaining his political views, Bilzerian noted that while he will run for president as a Republican, he does hold certain liberal views as well.

Famous playboy and Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian has apparently doubled down on his previous remarks about running for president in 2024, offering new insight into his future campaign.

According to TMZ, Bilzerian promised to give up sex, drugs and alcohol if he gets elected, and to maintain this abstinence for the entirety of his presidential term, stating that he’d do it to “prove to voters he means business.”

As Bilzerian explained, while he’ll run as a Republican, he does hold certain liberal views as well, with the media outlet pointing out that “Dan's very pro-gun, but he's also pro-choice”, and that “he says he's pro-gay rights but doesn't agree with hormone treatments or sex changes for people under 18.”

The playboy also added that he intends to use half of his sizeable multimillion dollar fortune to fund his campaign while the other half would be used for philanthropy.

News of this development left quite a few social media users visibly amused by the prospect of Bilzerian aiming for the White House.

If Dan Bilzerian isn’t doing any of that then i don’t think that’s the Dan Bilzerian any of us want that as president. — Jeremy (@JeremyInTampa) 16 ноября 2019 г.

​Some quipped that giving up sex, drugs and booze might not be a good idea for Dan.

So he's gonna give up everything I follow him on IG for 😒😒😒 — it is wHat it is (@OhhYeahhhx3) 16 ноября 2019 г.

That are the only 3 things i love about him — tyreeese (@roneberto) 16 ноября 2019 г.

And others voiced their doubts about Bilzerian being presidential material.