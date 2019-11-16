Twitter Suspends Accounts Supporting Trump's Move to Fire Yovanovitch - Reports

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch was dismissed in May by the Trump administration, two months before the 25 July call with the Ukrainian leader Volodymir Zelensky that triggered the ongoing impeachment inquiry. Nevertheless, she testified in the impeachment hearing against Trump on Friday.

Twitter is suspending accounts that in its opinion support US President Donald Trump's decision to fire ex-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, BuzzFeed reported.

The tweets contain the phrase ''I Hired Donald Trump To Fire People Like Yovanovitch", which became viral on Friday as the impeachment hearing was underway.

The more you tweet the phrase "I hired Donald Trump to fire people like Yovanovitch" the more upset journalists become. What a shame. pic.twitter.com/IXetZFqLua — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 15, 2019

I hired Donald J. Trump to fire people like Yovanovitch who have accomplished nothing for the country in apparent decades of service. They only serve themselves and their own interests. — Airplane Ben (@BenAirplane) November 15, 2019

I hired @realDonaldTrump to fire people like Yovanovich! She lied. Saying she never talked to Obama about Burisma and Biden, then says concerns were made to her prior to her taking office. She lied — Patti (@Patti17133633) November 15, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. also got caught up in the use of the trending phrase, but formulated it a bit differently.

America hired @realDonaldTrump to fire people like the first three witnesses we’ve seen. Career government bureaucrats and nothing more. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019

Twitter has not commented on the reportedly deleted accounts.

Yovanovitch's testimony in the impeachment hearing against President Trump on Friday turned out to be focused on much of her time in office under the Trump administration.

According to the fired official, her dismissal had favoured ''shady interests the world over'' that are dangerous to the United States.

"Shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an American ambassador who does not give them what they want", Yovanovitch said in her opening remarks.