Marzia Kjellberg’s Haircut Saga Leaves PewDiePie, Hairdressers Crying from Laughter

The king of YouTube and his wifey have never been particularly secretive about their married life, which started this summer with a romantic wedding, as they have kept their followers on social media up-to-date with what they are up to. After alarming the crowd with her injury in Japan, Marzia Kjellberg has now given fans something to laugh about.

Marzia Kjellberg, who tied the knot with her boyfriend of many years Felix Kjellberg, widely-known as the most subscribed individual on YouTube PewDiePie, has found a happy ending to her hair saga that had it all – an urge to change her style, a DIY haircut, her husband’s mockery, and her hairdresser’s laughter.

Fans Taken Aback

It all began a couple of days ago, when the blogger and designer took her more than seven million Instagram followers aback with her new hairdo – much shorter than they had become used to seeing since she entered the spotlight and started dating Pewds.

“I did it! I cut it myself this morning and I’m loving it. The last time I cut my hair this short was in high school and hated it, so I’ve been scared of going short ever since but I’m actually so happy I did it. There is always time to go back to long, but wanted to give short hair another chance. Pretty uneven chop but I’m seeing my hairdresser soon to get it straight”, she wrote in the caption to her post.

Apparently, her urge for change was so strong that she could not wait for an appointment with a hairdresser and did it herself, as she first confessed on Instagram with a pair of scissors beside her: “I couldn’t help myself”.

PewDiePie, who makes his living by goofing around and trolling on YouTube, could not help but react sarcastically and called his wifey a “Karen” and compared her to The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus.

“I couldn’t resist and chopped some more [length] off. When Felix saw me he said I look like a Karen now”, she revealed on social media.

But she was not Karen for very long, as a professional came to the rescue. Mrs Kjellberg rushed to share the result of her metamorphosis on Instagram, as well.

“I went to my hairdresser @bekkabryant and we were laughing at how bad my haircut was at the back”, she posted, adding: “She fixed it and freshened up the colour. I’m so happy with it!”