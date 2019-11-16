Wild Boars Snort Cocaine Worth $22,000 and Help Italian Police Arrest Drug Dealers

The criminals had hid the A class drug in jars in the forest and according to police trafficked around two kilos of cocaine every month to the Italian cities of Arezzo and Siena, where it was traded in local nightclubs.

Wild boars in Tuscany, Italy got a little over-zealous in living hakuna matata and snorted up cocaine worth $22,000 when they discovered drug dealers’ stash in a forest in Tuscany. The naughty animals snorted part of the cache, while the rest of the drug was strewn in the Valdichiana Valley.

The incident led to arrest of the drug gang, made up of three Albanians and one Italian. The criminals complained to each other about wild boars destroying their stash in a phone call that was listened in on by police, who later detained the criminals. So we can assume that in some way the mischievous animals helped law enforcement arrest the perpetrators. Police say they traded 24 kilos of cocaine every year at local nightclubs, charging more than 100 dollars per gram.

However, wild boars are not always on the side of the good and very often become criminals themselves. Ten thousand car accidents some of them with fatal consequences occur in Italy each year because of wild boars. There are two million boar in Italy, said Ettore Prandini president of the farming association Coldiretti. "It is no longer just a question of compensation but a matter of personal safety and it must be resolved”, he said. Earlier this month hundreds of farmers protested in Rome urging authorities to take action against wild boars, who wreak havoc on their lands.