Ivanka Trump Drives Netizens Nuts by Casually Walking in DC in Pink 'Pyjama' Suit

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump was photographed in a silk pyjama-like suit as she was leaving the bar Off The Record in Washington, DC in the company of her husband Jared Kushner, also a senior adviser to the president, where the couple had congratulated Donald Trump Jr. on his book “Triggered” reaching first place on The New York Times bestseller list, the Daily Mail reported.
As her pink blazer and wide-legged trousers looked particularly oversized, netizens could not help remarking on not only the US presidential daughter’s fashion taste, but also her love for comfort – noting that the suit particularly resembled sleepwear.
I think I am going to wear that to my next job interview as a plumber.— GetMeFired (@GetMeFired77) November 14, 2019
Turning heads because people are like why the eff is she out in pajamas. And also because she's a Trump and they all suck.— El Eff Cee (@Liv4pool) November 14, 2019
Some, however, observed that Ivanka still looked classy and stunning, as she accessorised her look with a metallic clutch and strappy sandals, while definitely making a match with her 38-year-old husband, who was wearing a navy blue suit and tie.
She could wear a bin liner and still look stunning— no name needed. (@Colbee31) November 14, 2019
Them Trump girls are hot.😘💰😍— Raynard E. Green (@DoubleDownDuck) November 14, 2019
Ivanka Trump previously had her own namesake line of fashion items, including clothes, bags, shoes and accessories, which she announced she was shutting down after assuming an advisory position at the White House.
