Ivanka Trump Drives Netizens Nuts by Casually Walking in DC in Pink 'Pyjama' Suit

US First Daughter Ivanka Trump is well known for her flashy fashion statements, having made a braless appearance at the UN General Assembly and caused a Twitter storm with a lizard-like designer dress gaffe; but this time, the US presidential adviser has set the Internet ablaze by opting for a suit that resembled pyjamas.

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump was photographed in a silk pyjama-like suit as she was leaving the bar Off The Record in Washington, DC in the company of her husband Jared Kushner, also a senior adviser to the president, where the couple had congratulated Donald Trump Jr. on his book “Triggered” reaching first place on The New York Times bestseller list, the Daily Mail reported.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Ivanka Trump (@alwaysivanka) 14 Ноя 2019 в 3:37 PST

As her pink blazer and wide-legged trousers looked particularly oversized, netizens could not help remarking on not only the US presidential daughter’s fashion taste, but also her love for comfort – noting that the suit particularly resembled sleepwear.

I think I am going to wear that to my next job interview as a plumber. — GetMeFired (@GetMeFired77) November 14, 2019

Turning heads because people are like why the eff is she out in pajamas. And also because she's a Trump and they all suck. — El Eff Cee (@Liv4pool) November 14, 2019

Some, however, observed that Ivanka still looked classy and stunning, as she accessorised her look with a metallic clutch and strappy sandals, while definitely making a match with her 38-year-old husband, who was wearing a navy blue suit and tie.

She could wear a bin liner and still look stunning — no name needed. (@Colbee31) November 14, 2019

Them Trump girls are hot.😘💰😍 — Raynard E. Green (@DoubleDownDuck) November 14, 2019

Ivanka Trump previously had her own namesake line of fashion items, including clothes, bags, shoes and accessories, which she announced she was shutting down after assuming an advisory position at the White House.