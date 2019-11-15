Register
21:19 GMT +315 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Fans Mourn Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson After Fake Reports of Movie Star's 'Death'

    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Celebrity death hoaxes are a common thing on the Internet. In 2006, we “lost” actor Tom Hanks, who fell 60 feet from the Kauri cliffs, which appear to be a dangerous place to visit, as another actor – Tom Cruise – "fell" from them too. And don’t forget the Beatles’ Paul McCartney, who "died" in a car crash in 1966 and was replaced by a look-alike.

    The Internet laid Hollywood actor and former WrestleMania star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to rest after false reports of his death went viral. The hoax story’s headline read: “BBC: Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson Dies at 47 After A Terrible Stunt Attempt Failed". The link even included the BBC logo; however, it led to a fake news website.

    ​The hoax caused a flood of tweets, with one half of netizens mourning the actor and expressing condolences to his family, while the other half wondered whether the story was true.

    ​The actor has not yet commented on the news.

    Johnson is alive and kicking and has even posted an Instagram story about a fan who presented him with a beaded version of one of his film posters.

    Incidentally, this is at least the fourth time that The Rock has been buried by the Internet. In 2011, Johnson “died” after doing a stunt for the Fast & Furious movie. That time, the hoax was attributed to Fox News. After the story went viral, The Rock rushed to social media to quash the rumours. The same fake stories re-emerged again in 2014 and in 2017.

    Celebrity death hoaxes appear on the Internet quite regularly. Last year, Sylvester Stallone, whom Internet trolls apparently love to bury too, “passed away” after a long battle with prostate cancer. In 2012, we lost singer Cher and Kim Kardashian helped Internet trolls by tweeting to her multimillion army of followers about the passing. The list of “killed” celebrities includes: actors Russel Crowe, Rowan Atkinson, Will Smith, musicians Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, and Kanye West.

    Sometimes netizens embarrass themselves by confusing people living celebrities with those who have passed away. Thousands fans of the Game of Throne series mourned its creator George R.R. Martin in 2016, although it was George Martin the music producer who worked with the Beatles who had in fact died. In the same manner, the Internet mistook music producer and DJ David Zowie for rock legend David Bowie, who passed away in 2016. Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman was mistaken for South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader Nelson Mandela, because the two apparently look very much alike.

    When UK singer George Michael died in 2016, US actress Sarah Michelle Gellar rushed to Twitter to pay tribute to…Boy George, saying she was “truly one of the biggest fans”.

    Tags:
    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse