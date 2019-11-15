Register
18:12 GMT +3
    Park Chan-yeol at Gaon Chart K-pop Awards red carpet, on February 17, 2016

    EXO Visual Chanyeol Launches YouTube Channel Amid Public Outrage

    CC BY 4.0 / SHAQ / Park Chan-yeol
    This is not his first attempt to start a career on YouTube, as he created a channel back in 2017. This time, however, his own studio has set a new one up, and Chanyeol is currently working hard under a lot of pressure.

    Park Chanyeol, who is the main rapper of the popular K-pop boy band EXO, as well as a singer-songwriter, producer, model, and actor, has recently made his dreams come true, as the artist launched his own YouTube channel in collaboration with SM Entertainment director MQ, who is also a member of the performance group Beat Burger that was created under the same label and consists of talented and creative singers, rappers, producers and dancers for a project titled Studio NNG.

    But something went wrong, and shortly after launch the channel came under fire, as the first released video made Korean fans angry at MQ's way of talking to others, finding his comments silly and rude.

    The storm of negative comments flooded the pages of the studio, which led to the video being deleted from the channel. The clip was uploaded again with an edited part where MQ talks.

    Later the channel uploaded a new video that seems to be an apology, titled "SORRY" with Chanyeol, MQ, and all the crew involved in a step dance. But this was not enough for Korean fans and they are still not satisfied with the situation. The studio has also uploaded a video where Chanyeol builds his new studio with his own hands.

    Fans have been waiting for the promised youtube videos for a couple of years, since Chanyeol promised to start his YouTube career long ago.

    ​Unless Korean fans, global fans trying to support their favourite musicians.

    On 23 October, Chanyeol's production crew, Studio 519, changed their name to Studio NNG and they also started a new channel dedicated to the process of building the new studio from scratch. Chanyeol has had his own production team since 2017, who also co-produced his sub-unit EXO-CS' mini-album “What a life” along with another member of EXO, Sehun. 

    ​The studio started to work up the excitement of fans by counting the days on their Instagram page. On 30 October, a mysterious teaser film was spotted on the social network for a new project starring Chanyeol and MQ, who is a member of SM Entertainment's performance group Beat Burger, which consists of talented and creative singers, rappers, producers, and dancers. 

    Tags:
    k-pop, channel, song, YouTube, EXO, South Korean pop stars
