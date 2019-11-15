In a While, Crocodile: Giant Reptile Found Cut in Half on Liverpool Streets – Photos

Residents of the British city were shocked to know that a giant predator was rambling around Merseyside County, and even more astounded after seeing its dead body.

A woman in Liverpool, who noticed what she thought was a log on the pavement near a hospital, was horrified to discover a dismembered crocodile, Liverpool ECHO reported on Thursday.

The dangerous reptile, found in the Lower Lane area of Fazakerley, had been cut in half by someone.

After the photos hit social media, the alleged owner of the reptile was reportedly found. According to him, when he found it, the crocodile was already a stuffed animal.

Mystery over body of 'huge crocodile' found in Liverpool: https://t.co/MywsF4zO5n pic.twitter.com/WG5PP8FEvE — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) November 14, 2019

​"I found him in a skip in Burscough 18 years ago. I was only 12 and thought he was cool so I kept him. He was named Duncan, I don't know why, and he has been in my family for the last 18 years", the man, who preferred to remain anonymous, told journalists.

He added, that Duncan had recently been recovered from a friend's business, and was placed on a nearby roundabout as a joke.