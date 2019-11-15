A crazy fight with the use of workout equipment has been caught on camera in Brentwood, a town in the county of Essex in the east of England. The video shows a gym-goer fiercely beating another man with some kind of a bar, while other people quickly leave the battlefield for their own sake.
The clip has gone viral on Twitter, with over two million views.
so man are fighting in the gym now 🥴 wow pic.twitter.com/IIa7O1BWUz— Élls (@ellenew3) November 13, 2019
Things got completely out of hand moments later when the attacker started kicking the man who was lying curled on the floor.
Gets worse pic.twitter.com/QTFxsSm6DD— Élls (@ellenew3) November 13, 2019
A 27-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have suffered bruising and cuts, as they were unluckily involved in the fighting.
The reaction on Twitter was overwhelming, from users expressing disgust and shock to those who found it super amusing.
Your in gym training training muscles.... but you use the equipment as weapons 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/lqVAJPD2kA— Mech (@Mecha_Roni) November 13, 2019
November 13, 2019
Channing Tatum has had enough pic.twitter.com/suVjurwHqU— ninoshyne2.0 (@yungshynelife) November 13, 2019
The fighters have been 'banned from the Brenton gym "for life''', the company said in an official statement on its Facebook page.
