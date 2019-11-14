Plane Catches Fire After Landing in Egypt, Miraculously No Passengers Hurt

Moments after landing, a plane full of passengers in Egypt erupted in flames, but a speedy emergency response and an ample amount of luck averted tragedy for all 196 people on board.

The Ukrainian SkyUp flight was taxiing across the tarmac at Sharm el-Sheikh Airport on Saturday when the left landing gear caught fire, The Sun reported. The tabloid suggested that hydraulic fluid leaked onto the brakes, which were still hot, causing the wheel to catch on fire. Emergency crews quickly arrived to douse the fire, preventing a tragedy.

According to SkyUp, not one of the 196 people on board got hurt and the wheels and brakes on the plane would be replaced following an inspection by engineers.

The Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry praised the ground service team for their professionalism and handling of the incident. They were successfully able to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the aircraft.