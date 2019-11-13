Register
22:00 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he drinks a cup of tea during a general election campaign visit to the Tetley Tea Factory at Tata Global Beverages in Stockton-on-Tees, Britain November 7, 2019

    Things That Matter Most? Johnson Faces Twitterstorm as He Adds Milk to Cupper Before Removing Bag

    © REUTERS / Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Johnson and his Conservative Party are currently engaged in a tough standoff with Jeremy Corbyn and Labour as the two sides seek to tip the scales in the upcoming snap election, which could decide the outcome of the UK's efforts to leave the European Union.

    In a recent attempt to sway voters before the December general election in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson published a short video where he explained the pros and cons of voting for him and the Conservative Party or for any other party, including Labour. However, it was not Johnson's arguments that stirred netizens, but rather what he was doing while speaking – specifically, how he made himself a cupper.

    What could go wrong, one may ask, when a Brit makes a simple cup of tea? Well, it turns out that a significant portion of British Twitterians don't like it when someone adds milk to the traditional British brew before pulling out the tea bag. But that is precisely what Johnson did in the clip while explaining the choice that voters face in terms of whom to vote for in the snap election.

    Thus, a significant portion of viewers ignored the prime minister's warning about how destructive Corbyn and the Labour Party could be to the British economy, but instead focused their outrage on his tea-making skills.

    Some argued that the inability to complete a task as simple as making tea properly (according to some netizens) is indicative of the prime minister's abilities to perform more complex endeavours, such as those he faces at his current post.

    Others argued that the cupper gaffe had spoiled the whole PR stunt that the Tories had allegedly intended with the release of Johnson's video.

    In their "outrage", Twitterians went as far as to introduce a specific hashtag, #teabaggate, describing Johnson's faux-pas in the format that has recently been used to describe major scandals in society, business, and politics.

    Not all netizens, however, were especially shocked by how the prime minister handles tea bags, with some suggesting that people were taking the peculiarity a bit too seriously.

    Some social media users outright slammed the idea of hyping #teabaggate to the level of a real scandal.

    Others chose to troll those who perceived Johnson's method of brewing tea too harshly.

    Several Twitterians were actually surprised to hear about the "rule" that a tea bag should be pulled out before adding milk, noting that they had always done the opposite.

    Related:

    UK’s Labour Berates Johnson for Misunderstanding Own Brexit Deal After N. Ireland Remarks
    Do or Dry Approach? Boris Johnson Vows to Stop Drinking Until Brexit is Sorted
    Boris Johnson Mops The Floor in Derbyshire Amid Floods in UK - Video
    How Much to Oust Johnson? Tories Want to Probe George Soros Funding Anti-Brexit Group
    Farage, Johnson Allies Hold ‘Robust’ Talks to Bar Corbyn From Entering Government – Report
    Going It Alone? Johnson to Call Out 'Political Onanism' Ahead of General Election
    Tags:
    tea, Boris Johnson, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse