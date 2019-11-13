Twitter Afire as Media Reports Friends Cast to Re-Unite for Comeback

Lovers of the hit show were over the moon with excitement after Jennifer Aniston’s first post on Instagram, which brought together the entire Friends cast. Imagine, then, how loud fans screamed “Oh. My. God” when it became known that the friends could be getting back together on the TV screen as well.

The HBO Max streaming platform is planning a reunion special with the one and only cast that played Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross in the uber-popular NBC sitcom from Warner Bros, as well as the show’s creators, The Hollywood Reporter and Verge revealed. According to THR, citing their sources, the parties are in talks now. The insiders say that the driving force behind the potential revival of Friends is WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer Chairman Bob Greenblatt, who want the series to be launched on the HBO Max platform. However, as it is understood, “the cast is willing to do it is an accomplishment in and of itself”.

THR’s sources also warn that the decision is far from final, as they still need to reach an agreement. Then, if this is accomplished, their schedules will need to be sorted out. Therefore there is still a possibility that the potential project could remain as nothing more than a concept. HBO Max and WBTV have declined comment.

While rumours that the reunion special will bring together Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have not been confirmed, the streaming platform Netflix, which allegedly paid between $80 million and $100 million for streaming the show until the end of this year, is running David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s hit series. In 2020, the show will move to being streamed on HBO Max, backed by WarnerMedia, which is set to be launched soon.

Although Warner Bros. TV, which produced Friends, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show with numerous events around the globe, the show’s cast and creators have been opposed to any kind of reboot or scripted revival for years. For example, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, shot down a rumour of a reboot, but gave fans hope, telling TV host Ellen DeGeneres, "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something".

The report about a possible reunion sent some people over the moon. Naturally, there was no shortage of Friends memes.

​Some, however, were left disenchanted, fearing that it would wind up being a reboot after all.

