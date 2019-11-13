Register
17:27 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Twitter Afire as Media Reports Friends Cast to Re-Unite for Comeback

    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/ Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Lovers of the hit show were over the moon with excitement after Jennifer Aniston’s first post on Instagram, which brought together the entire Friends cast. Imagine, then, how loud fans screamed “Oh. My. God” when it became known that the friends could be getting back together on the TV screen as well.

    The HBO Max streaming platform is planning a reunion special with the one and only cast that played Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross in the uber-popular NBC sitcom from Warner Bros, as well as the show’s creators, The Hollywood Reporter and Verge revealed. According to THR, citing their sources, the parties are in talks now. The insiders say that the driving force behind the potential revival of Friends is WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer Chairman Bob Greenblatt, who want the series to be launched on the HBO Max platform. However, as it is understood, “the cast is willing to do it is an accomplishment in and of itself”.

    THR’s sources also warn that the decision is far from final, as they still need to reach an agreement. Then, if this is accomplished, their schedules will need to be sorted out. Therefore there is still a possibility that the potential project could remain as nothing more than a concept. HBO Max and WBTV have declined comment.

    While rumours that the reunion special will bring together Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have not been confirmed, the streaming platform Netflix, which allegedly paid between $80 million and $100 million for streaming the show until the end of this year, is running David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s hit series. In 2020, the show will move to being streamed on HBO Max, backed by WarnerMedia, which is set to be launched soon.

    Although Warner Bros. TV, which produced Friends, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show with numerous events around the globe, the show’s cast and creators have been opposed to any kind of reboot or scripted revival for years. For example, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, shot down a rumour of a reboot, but gave fans hope, telling TV host Ellen DeGeneres, "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something".

    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/ Invision
    She is There For You: Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram, Shares the Gang Reunion Post

    The report about a possible reunion sent some people over the moon. Naturally, there was no shortage of Friends memes.

    ​Some, however, were left disenchanted, fearing that it would wind up being a reboot after all.

    ​Others were ready to help out with ideas.

    Related:

    ‘Anything Could Happen’: Jennifer Aniston on Her Comments About Friends Reunion
    She is There For You: Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram, Shares the Gang Reunion Post
    Tags:
    video streaming service, HBO, Jennifer Aniston, Friends, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse