Register
08:20 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chimpanzee

    Chimpanzees Are Going on Killing Spree Attacking People in Uganda - Reports

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    Chimpanzees are attacking people in Uganda, part of a disturbing trend going on in the country for several years that has led to crop loss and even death.

    National Geographic reported that the problem has been going on for several years, citing an incident in 2014 that saw a chimp fatally attack a 2-year-old child, stealing the baby from his mother.

    “A chimpanzee came in the garden as I was digging,” Ntegeka Semata said in an interview with the publication. She said her four young children were with her and as she turned her back to get water, the chimp took her child by the hand and ran off. The child screamed, causing the other villagers to pay attention and chase after him, but it was too late.

    “It broke off the arm, hurt him on the head, and opened the stomach and removed the kidneys,” Semata said, adding that the child died on the way to the local hospital. Since then, Semata and her husband built a bamboo fence around their tiny backyard to prevent the chimps from getting in, scared that they might come back. Eventually, they were forced to leave their house by the end of 2017, moving to a rented room three miles away.

    Since the 2014 incident, there have been several other attacks on children in Muhororo village. Three deaths have been reported and six additional injuries or escapes have occurred as a result of the attacks.

    The reasons why chimpanzees act so violently remain unknown. The National Geographic Publication suggested one of the possibilities could be “habitat loss” that has occurred throughout the western part of the country.

    "The native forest that once covered these hillsides is now largely gone, much of it cut during recent decades for timber and firewood, and cleared to plant crops," according to the National Geographic story.

    The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is aware of the issue. On its website, it notes that chimps can "be aggressive and unfriendly, particularly towards unrelated individuals." UWA Executive Director Sam Mwandha said recently that it is "hard" or even "impossible" to prevent clearing of the areas. “We can only plead; we can only educate and hope that people will appreciate them," he added.

    Chimpanzees are listed as endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature as there are believed to be less than 300,000 chimps across the African continent. It is illegal in Uganda to kill chimps, but occasionally permission is granted if a male chimp goes rogue.

    Related:

    'Asia's Oldest' Chimpanzee Fighting for Life in Indian Zoo
    Laugh Now: BANKSY Publishes Artwork With UK House of Commons MPs as Chimpanzees
    BBC Sacks Radio Presenter Over Royal Baby Chimpanzee Tweet
    Smart Chimpanzee Scroll Through Instagram
    Tags:
    Chimpanzee, Uganda, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse