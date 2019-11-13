Sonic Returns in New Trailer – Redesigned after Huge Backlash from Fans

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which unveils the Sega mascot’s new design as the old one was torn to shreds with memes by fans.

Fans came down hard on the initial design when the original trailer debuted back in late April. The widespread backlash to the CGI character actually forced the movie to be delayed so the team could fix Sonic. And now, the studio released a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sonic looks a lot better.

The biggest visual change is Sonic’s eyes are a lot bigger, and the CGI body is far less human-like. Even Sonic’s teeth, that briefly make an appearance, don’t look like a full creepy set of human teeth anymore. Sonic just looks smaller and cuter, just like you’d expect from a CGI version of the Japanese video game star.

Netizens were also satisfied with the result – and surprised that the changes were made rather quickly. Fans even gave credit to the studio for actually listening to their demands and making a much-needed CGI change.

