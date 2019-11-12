Netizens Stunned as T.I.'s Daughter Unfollows Him on Instagram Amid 'Hymen Checks' Reveal

Deyjah Harris has also apparently unfollowed both her stepmother and stepsister on Instagram, though she still follows the former on Twitter.

Deyjah Harris, daughter of famous American rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. known professionally as "T.I.", is no longer following her father on Instagram, E! News reports.

As the media outlet points out, it wasn’t immediately clear when exactly Deyjah performed this move, speculations abound that it took place after the rapper said during a recent "Ladies Like Us" podcast that he takes his daughter to gynecologist for regular hymen checks.

"But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," T.I. said.

Also, it appears that Deyjah is no longer following T.I.'s wife, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, and her stepsister Zonnique Pullins on Instagram, though she does follow Tiny on Twitter, Hollywood Unlocked notes.

T.I.'s actions have, perhaps predictably, evoked a wave of outrage online.

It’s weird and creepy when guys think they have any sort of agency of their daughters reproductive organs — Jake (@JakeDPowers) 11 ноября 2019 г.

I feel bad for Deyjah Harris but I more feel bad for T.I.’s uneducated ass. Imagine thinking whether or not your hymen is intact indicates virginity 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/nlLz5L8YNi — Lilah Anderson (@LilahAnderson2) 7 ноября 2019 г.

​Some apparently took a dim view of the way this issue was covered by media.

One person breaking HIPAA privacy laws does not give the media carte blanche permission to amplify that horrifying breach of privacy for clicks and views. That may be legal. But that isn’t humane. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) 7 ноября 2019 г.

​And yet there were also those who offered a different take on the rapper’s behavior.