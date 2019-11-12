The latest edition of Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw, an LA music festival, did not reveal the name of the “secret headliner” until the last moment. Rumours had been swirling that it was the alternative R&B artist Frank Ocean, but Drake popped out instead – and the fans were just not having it.

Drake got an earful during his Camp Flog Gnaw set in LA on Sunday because apparently that’s not who the concert-goers expected to see.

Tyler, the Creator’s thriving music festival had been building up the tension by keeping a lid on who will feature as the main stage headliner. When it emerged that Drake would take the stage, some of the fans just snapped.

Having performed just nine songs from the set, the Canadian hip-hop star appeared to have given up amid the relentless booing.

“I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight. What’s up?” he asked the crowd. The boos kept coming, and some fans yelled ‘No!’ He then thanked them for their time and got off the stage.

Here’s a video from Camp Flog Gnaw.



Drake: “I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up?”



Some fans boo loudly. One yells “No!”



Drake seemingly cuts his set short & ends the show there. “It’s been love.”pic.twitter.com/n1BYrvLThc — Andrés Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) November 11, 2019

Such a reception might be surprising to some, given that Drake is one of the most popular mainstream artists in the US and elsewhere; he was the world’s best-selling recording artist of 2018, according to the global recording industry trade organisation IFPI.

But Drake’s mainstream appeal apparently didn’t resonate well with Camp Flog Gnaw festival-goers. The line-up was full of alternative hip-hop and R&B acts, and the youthful fans were seemingly rooting for the indie R&B star Frank Ocean to hit the stage instead. Many chanted, “We want Frank!” after Drake left the stage.

He trolled the hecklers the following day, writing on Instagram: “Plot twist...just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30.”

Tyler, the Creator in turn defended Drake and made it clear he was “embarrassed by fans right now” (that’s what his Twitter status currently reads).

He then fired off a barrage of expletive-laden how-dare-you posts, saying it were mostly people in the front rows who were being the nasty ones.

“I thought bringing one of the biggest artists on the f**king planet to a music festival was fire! But flipside, a lil’ tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like assholes when it didn’t come true,” he wrote in an all-caps tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, he said: “That s**t was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and I think that s**t is f**king trash.”

After several angry posts, he appeared to try and play down the situation, calling it “lowkey funny.” Whether Drake will appear at Camp Flog next year remains to be seen.