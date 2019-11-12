Stella McCartney Deletes Instagram Post Featuring Meghan Markle amid Backlash

Social media followers left a string of angry comments on a now-deleted post on the UK fashion brand’s Instagram account showing the 38-year-old royal during Remembrance Day services at the Cenotaph in Westminster on Sunday.

In the photo, the Duchess of Sussex wears a black, wide-brim Stephen Jones wool hat with a black lace dress, Dents cashmere-lined “Helene” black leather gloves ($109) and a black belted double-breasted coat by McCartney ($2,325).

“So honoured to have HRH Duchess of Sussex in our Autumn ’19 coat at Remembrance Day service. x Stella,” the caption read.

However, fans were displeased, as many felt it was inappropriate for McCartney to highlight Markle’s apparel on a day meant to pay respect to those who had given their lives to protect their country.

“Remembrance day is to honour those that fought for us not to use for advertising purposes. Pretty shocked,” one follower wrote. “Using remembrance day to advertise your clothes is a little disrespectful!! People died and you take pictures of people showing respect for advertising purposes. Just wrong,” another commentator suggested.

Meghan has worn McCartney's designs a number of times, including at the reception following her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The duchess was in a white, high-neck number as she and Prince Harry stepped out for their private evening reception at Windsor's Frogmore House.