Register
19:26 GMT +311 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A cat standing next to a door

    Top 5 Animals Used by Humans for War & Espionage

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    While a number of programmes that involved training animals for military and surveillance purposes are already known to the wider public, there’s also no shortage of instances of animals being merely suspected of acting as spies.

    As the public speculated that a beluga whale spotted playing rugby with a group of South African sailors near the Arctic Circle could’ve actually been a super-secret ‘spy whale’ for the Russian Navy, one might recall that mankind has a long history of using animals for military or espionage purposes.

    Pigeons

    Carrier pigeons were used by humans as a means of communicating over long distances since time immemorial.

    Pigeon
    CC0
    Pigeon

    Homing pigeons also saw extensive use during World War I, delivering important messages across with one of them, named Cher Ami, even earning the French military decoration "Croix de Guerre with Palm" for her exploits.

    Acoustic Kitty

    In 1960s, CIA made an attempt to literally turn cats into walking listening devices by implanting a combination of small microphone and radio transmitters into the feline’s body.

    The project, which cost about $20 million, was scrapped in 1967, with its first mission ending in a spectacular failure after a “bugged” cat that was released near the Soviet embassy in Washington to eavesdrop on men talking in a nearby park was promptly run over by a taxi.

    Bat Bombs

    In 1942, a dental surgeon from Pennsylvania named Lytle S. Adams pitched the idea of weaponising bats by attaching timed incendiary bombs to their bodies and then loading a bunch of them into a bomb-shaped casing to be deployed from a bomber aircraft.

    Bat
    CC0
    Bat

    While the idea was approved by President Roosevelt, the project was eventually abandoned as by 1944 the brass apparently believed that the endeavour was moving too slowly, with the US leadership turning its attention to a much more destructive weapon type which was eventually unleashed upon Japan a year later.  

    Dolphins

    Both the United States and the Soviet Union sought to employ dolphins for military purposes, such as mine sweeping, for example.

    And in 2015, Hamas announced that its frogmen commandos had managed to capture a dolphin equipped with surveillance equipment, with the organisation claiming that the creature was deployed by Israel on an espionage mission.

    Rats That Go Boom

    During World War II, the British Special Operations Executive sought to wreak havoc on German infrastructure via so called rat bombs – rat carcasses filled with plastic explosives.

    The bombs were to be distributed near German boiler rooms in the hope that upon discovering one, a stoker would try to dispose of the unpleasant find by tossing it into the furnace, thus possibly triggering a boiler explosion.

    The plan was dropped after the first shipment of rat carcasses was intercepted by the Germans.

    Hangus, Squirrels and Vultures

    Sometimes, animals were also accused of conducting espionage missions when it wasn’t immediately clear whether such accusations held any merit.

    In 2007, Iranian authorities apprehended a group of some 14 “spy squirrels” spotted in the vicinity of a nuclear enrichment plant.

    In 2011, Saudi authorities took down a high-flying vulture after suspecting that the bird was used by Israel for spying.

    And an anecdotal story dating back to the 19th century alleges that during the Napoleonic Wars, residents of the town of Hartlepool hanged the sole survivor of a French shipwreck, a monkey that was dressed in French army uniform for the crew’s amusement, having never seen a monkey before and suspecting that the creature was a spy.

    Tags:
    programs, espionage, military, animals
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse