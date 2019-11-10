Trump Seems to 'Forget the Words' of National Anthem, Gets Roasted by Online Crowd

While some social media users mocked Trump’s knowledge of the anthem’s lyrics, others focused their attention on a particular line he appeared to omit.

US President Donald Trump appears to have landed in hot water while attending the recent Alabama-LSU football game as some observant viewers took note of his rendition of the national anthem at the event.

A video which surfaced online shows that Trump seems to have stopped singing at the penultimate line, even as the people around him continued to sing, with the Independent even suggesting that the president appeared to “forget the words”.

YESTERDAY: President Trump sings the National Anthem at the LSU-Alabama game. pic.twitter.com/pXDcLiXk5p — The Hill (@thehill) 10 ноября 2019 г.

​This development quickly attracted the attention of Trump’s critics who went on to bash the president about it.

no he didn't. he doesn't know the words OH! and they lost! They cheered him and they lost on their home field .....first time in 4 years. #Karmaland — Angel by day 😂🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 (@missangeleyes) 10 ноября 2019 г.

#Trump appears to forget words to US national anthem at college football game. MORE FAKE NEWS!!! He never knew them. — Charles Miller (@ccsezbf) 10 ноября 2019 г.

Donald Trump has his own version of the National Anthem. It doesn't look like what the others are singing. https://t.co/VqaWEV4uUL — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) 10 ноября 2019 г.

You cannot forget something you never learned. pic.twitter.com/YeP4QCZNrO — Jay (@JayRod212) 10 ноября 2019 г.

Some netizens focused their attention on which line Trump apparently didn’t sing, pondering on the meaning of this gesture.

If you notice, he didn’t sing “for the land of the free” but picked it back up at “home of the brave”... do you think he takes issue with people liberties? — Ted Totsidis (@tedtots) 10 ноября 2019 г.

​And there were also those who mocked Trump over the sports events he got booed at recently.