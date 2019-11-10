'The Simpsons Predicted It': KSI's Victory Over Logan Paul Ignites Twitter

While many social media users proceeded to mock Logan Paul who lost the match via a split decision, some turned their attention to other aspects of the fight.

The boxing rematch between YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and KSI has sent ripples across the social media space as the two antagonists have apparently settled their differences during a bout in Los Angeles on 9 November.

As the six-round fight ended in KSI winning by a split decision, as to Logan Paul had points deducted for hitting his opponent while he was down, a number of social users went on to mock the loser.

Logan Paul one week after his loss against KSI #KSIvsLoganPaul2 pic.twitter.com/E3ulG0ZAyr — Herman (@KurtyCS) 10 ноября 2019 г.

Some, however, pointed at the financial aspect of the fight.

And one netizen jokingly remarked that the outcome of this fight was actually predicted by popular animated show "The Simpsons".

The Simpson's predicted KSI vs Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/RQx9XlaLSX — Ruby Southerland (@SoutherlandRuby) 10 ноября 2019 г.

Logan Paul and KSI have developed somewhat of a feud. Their non-professional boxing match last year ended in a draw. And this Los Angeles bout could probably see the end of the bad blood between the two.