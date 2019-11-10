PewDiePie Triggers Netizens by Putting in Question Epstein's Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein death memes and conspiracy theories are everywhere, despite the fact that, officially, the American financier and convicted sex offender committed suicide, with the wave of public suspicion taking on a viral form on social media to tout the theory that Epstein was murdered.

YouTube celebrity Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has weighed in on the viral conspiracy surrounding the death of infamous financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, posting seemingly unrelated memes that all end with the phrase - “Epstein didn’t kill himself”, as #EpsteinMurder continues to trend on social media.

On Sunday PewDiePie posted a tweet with the caption:

"That's an awfully hot coffee pot☕♨️

Did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself?

Probably not"

Probably not" pic.twitter.com/hkR58PLeTr — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) November 9, 2019

On this occasion, predictably, social media fans were quick to follow up PewDiePie’s post with their comments, with some expressing concern for his safety after wading into the “conspiracy theory” mire:

Rest In Peace it was nice while you were here — Jordan (@FRM__YT) November 9, 2019

delete this i don’t want anything to happen to u — Juilyn🍥 (@WinterBribes) November 9, 2019

if felix goes missing, we now know why — bear (@bearbubb) November 9, 2019

and there goes all your sponsorships — J A C K ☃️🇮🇪🇮🇪 (@whujack_) November 9, 2019

But that's just a theory! A game theory! Thanks for watching — Arin Icedblunt ❄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❄ (@bisexualboii47) November 9, 2019

​Some comments on social media made reference to the Clinton family regarding Epstein’s death, since former President Bill Clinton had repeatedly travelled to Europe, Asia, and Africa using Epstein’s private jet, fuelling speculations that he could have been aware of the sex offender’s illegal activity.

Watch out Felix



Hillary Clinton might get you next — Normie of the North (@NormiesProgress) November 9, 2019

bro hillary's gonna come for you — D. (@o_g3id) November 9, 2019

Others tweeted their renewed interest in and support for the YouTuber:

Their not going to like this — glynn (@glynn542) November 9, 2019

Some say that pewdiepie kills memes. I say he saves them. — KrusinKeegan (@KrusinKeegan) November 10, 2019

Ok now I support pewdiepie — Andrew Cahill (@AndrewC67946638) November 9, 2019

​Earlier, in a recent “Ok Boomer” video review, PewDiePie, read out loud several memes, ending all of them with identical or similar lines, questioning the nature of the financier’s death, with one actually saying:

“Jeffrey Epstein was murdered to protect the names of elitist paedophiles who run the world”.

I'm losing my fucking mind pic.twitter.com/vtmZTUDixD — RSBM 🇬🇧 (@PunishedBukes) November 4, 2019

​In what has been dubbed one of the most pervasive conspiracy theories of 2019, posts that claim deceased wealthy pedophile

Jeffrey Epstein, who officially committed suicide in prison, was actually murdered, have been taking the form of viral tweets, Reddit posts, Instagrams, and memes.

In subsequent comments, there are invariably netizens who agree there is more to this than just a wild theory.

American financier and convicted sex offender and trafficker of underage girls Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre on 10 August 2019.

© AP Photo / Palm Beach Sheriff's Office FILE - This July 27, 2006, file photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. Jury selection is getting started in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving Epstein, a wealthy, well-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls

According to the FBI, the US State Department, and the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which all point to the official coroner's report, Epstein hanged himself with his bedsheet, with three separate investigations into just how it happened ongoing.

Despite the official ruling, a number of conspiracy theories later emerged doubting the circumstances of his death.

A forensic pathologist hired by Epstein's brother suggested in his separate investigation that the way Epstein's hyoid, a U-shaped bone in the front and middle of the neck, broke is more indicative of strangulation than hanging.

Critics also cite several other circumstances that are deemed suspicious: a breakdown in protocol by security guards, who were asleep at the time of the suicide, and the malfunctioning of two cameras in front of Epstein’s cell on the fateful night.

One popular theory is that Epstein’s death could be related to him being a key witness in an investigation potentially set to expose sex crimes committed by several high-profile individuals worldwide.

While none of the reports have been confirmed, the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” narrative persists in its viral form.

Surveys show at least two out of three Americans believe Epstein didn't kill himself, states Business Insider.