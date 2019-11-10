Register
14:35 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PewDiePie

    PewDiePie Triggers Netizens by Putting in Question Epstein's Suicide

    © Photo: pewdiepie/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Jeffrey Epstein death memes and conspiracy theories are everywhere, despite the fact that, officially, the American financier and convicted sex offender committed suicide, with the wave of public suspicion taking on a viral form on social media to tout the theory that Epstein was murdered.

    YouTube celebrity Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has weighed in on the viral conspiracy surrounding the death of infamous financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, posting seemingly unrelated memes that all end with the phrase - “Epstein didn’t kill himself”, as #EpsteinMurder continues to trend on social media.

    On Sunday PewDiePie posted a tweet with the caption:

    "That's an awfully hot coffee pot☕♨️
    Did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself?
    Probably not"

    On this occasion, predictably, social media fans were quick to follow up PewDiePie’s post with their comments, with some expressing concern for his safety after wading into the “conspiracy theory” mire:

    ​Some comments on social media made reference to the Clinton family regarding Epstein’s death, since former President Bill Clinton had repeatedly travelled to Europe, Asia, and Africa using Epstein’s private jet, fuelling speculations that he could have been aware of the sex offender’s illegal activity.

    Others tweeted their renewed interest in and support for the YouTuber:

    ​Earlier, in a recent “Ok Boomer” video review, PewDiePie, read out loud several memes, ending all of them with identical or similar lines, questioning the nature of the financier’s death, with one actually saying:

    “Jeffrey Epstein was murdered to protect the names of elitist paedophiles who run the world”.

    ​In what has been dubbed one of the most pervasive conspiracy theories of 2019, posts that claim deceased wealthy pedophile
    Jeffrey Epstein, who officially committed suicide in prison, was actually murdered, have been taking the form of viral tweets, Reddit posts, Instagrams, and memes.

    In subsequent comments, there are invariably netizens who agree there is more to this than just a wild theory.

    American financier and convicted sex offender and trafficker of underage girls Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre on 10 August 2019.

    FILE - This July 27, 2006, file photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. Jury selection is getting started in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving Epstein, a wealthy, well-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls
    © AP Photo / Palm Beach Sheriff's Office
    FILE - This July 27, 2006, file photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. Jury selection is getting started in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving Epstein, a wealthy, well-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls

    According to the FBI, the US State Department, and the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which all point to the official coroner's report, Epstein hanged himself with his bedsheet, with three separate investigations into just how it happened ongoing.

    Despite the official ruling, a number of conspiracy theories later emerged doubting the circumstances of his death.

    A forensic pathologist hired by Epstein's brother suggested in his separate investigation that the way Epstein's hyoid, a U-shaped bone in the front and middle of the neck, broke is more indicative of strangulation than hanging.

    Critics also cite several other circumstances that are deemed suspicious: a breakdown in protocol by security guards, who were asleep at the time of the suicide, and the malfunctioning of two cameras in front of Epstein’s cell on the fateful night.

    One popular theory is that Epstein’s death could be related to him being a key witness in an investigation potentially set to expose sex crimes committed by several high-profile individuals worldwide.

    While none of the reports have been confirmed, the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” narrative persists in its viral form.

    Surveys show at least two out of three Americans believe Epstein didn't kill himself, states Business Insider.

     

    Related:

    The Epstein Story Was Killed by Elites
    CBS Under Fire for Reportedly Dismissing Ex-ABC Staffer Who Leaked Epstein Video
    Dershowitz Sues Epstein's Purported Sex Victim, Slams Her as Cash-Seeking Opportunist - Report
    ‘Leaker Still Inside’: CBS Employee Fired Over Epstein Leak Claims She Didn’t Do It
    'Whats Brewing?' Beer With ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ Printed on Cans
    Tags:
    PewDiePie, PewDiePie, suicide, Suicide, Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A living room is displayed in the GDR-Museum in Pirna, Germany; picture taken 16 October 2019.
    Beyond the Berlin Wall: Daily Life in East Germany Captured by Unique Museum Showpieces
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse