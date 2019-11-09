Twitter Erupts as PewDiePie Asks Followers Who to 'Fight to Death' Ahead of KSI-Logan Paul Rematch

YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, are set to fight in an amateur boxing match in Los Angeles at the Staples Centre. Last year, the two already fought in Manchester, but the match resulted in a draw after six rounds.

YouTube star PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has once again stirred his fanbase, this time asking his Twitter followers to pick him a Youtuber he should 'fight to the death'.

What youtubers should I fight to the death? — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) November 9, 2019

The comment​ is apparently a response to a boxing rematch between fellow Youtubers Logan Paul and KSI that is set to take place in Los Angeles later this day.

The Twitterians' reaction was not long in coming as they rolled out a whole list of potential candidates for a match with Pewds.

Ksi and Logan Paul themselves were among the options for the world-renowned Swede to fight.

Ksi — Ronald Vledder (@JustRonaldd) November 9, 2019

Logan Paul — Mrcy (@MyDadHyungwon) November 9, 2019

​Another user suggested PewDiePie should fight Indian company T-series to which he lost in an online competition for the title of the most-subscribed Youtuber.

t series — 𝙟𝙤𝙨𝙝 ッ☁️ (@justacosmist) November 9, 2019

Several users went even as far as to suggest that the Swede should fight his wife...or even himself.

marzia — kaitlyn (@wildkaitlyn) November 9, 2019