Twitter Erupts as PewDiePie Asks Followers Who to 'Fight to Death' Ahead of KSI-Logan Paul Rematch

YouTube star PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has once again stirred his fanbase, this time asking his Twitter followers to pick him a Youtuber he should 'fight to the death'.
What youtubers should I fight to the death?— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) November 9, 2019
The comment is apparently a response to a boxing rematch between fellow Youtubers Logan Paul and KSI that is set to take place in Los Angeles later this day.
The Twitterians' reaction was not long in coming as they rolled out a whole list of potential candidates for a match with Pewds.
Ksi and Logan Paul themselves were among the options for the world-renowned Swede to fight.
Ksi— Ronald Vledder (@JustRonaldd) November 9, 2019
Logan Paul— Mrcy (@MyDadHyungwon) November 9, 2019
Another user suggested PewDiePie should fight Indian company T-series to which he lost in an online competition for the title of the most-subscribed Youtuber.
t series— 𝙟𝙤𝙨𝙝 ッ☁️ (@justacosmist) November 9, 2019
Several users went even as far as to suggest that the Swede should fight his wife...or even himself.
marzia— kaitlyn (@wildkaitlyn) November 9, 2019
Yourself— Slerptaker (@sl1pg8r) November 9, 2019
