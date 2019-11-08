T.I.’s Daughter Reacts to Public Uproar After Rapper Reveals Taking Her For Regular ‘Hymen’ Checks

American rapper and actor T.I. set social media ablaze this week after he said in a podcast interview that he regularly takes his 18-year-old daughter to a gynaecologist in order to check the condition of her hymen, which some claim is an indicator of virginity.

Thus, T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, said during a Ladies Like Us podcast with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that not only has he already discussed sex with his eldest daughter Deyjah Harris, but he has also been taking her to a gynaecologist since she was 16 in order to check her hymen.

The comments set social media on fire, as many found his actions not simply “disgusting” and “creepy” but also controlling and representing “patriarchal abuse”.

Is he going to demand her bloody sheets after the wedding night as proof of her virginity?



Patriarchal abuse and major creep factor. — Sally Dillon (@8fuld) November 6, 2019

Following a wave of messages and comments that were supportive of her but denounced her father’s behaviour, Deyjah responded with “i loveeeeeee yalllllll”.

i loveeeeeee yalllllll🥺 — Deyjah Harris✨ (@yafavdeyj) November 6, 2019

While not directly commenting on the issue, it seems that Deyjah was also not entirely happy about her annual trips to a gynaecologist together with her father, as she also liked some of the tweets that criticised T.I.’s actions, calling him “possessive” and “controlling”.

That is just beyond possessive — F R E D E R I C T O N 🌙 (@sajesoul) November 6, 2019

this is disgusting, possessive and controlling *whew* — Avenge Latasha Harlins (@race_jones) November 6, 2019

Many doctors and scientists now argue that a woman’s hymen is not necessarily an indicator of virginity and can be broken in many ways, apart from sexual intercourse, including cycling or horse riding. The practice of verifying virginity by examining the hymen was condemned by several United Nations agencies back in 2018, calling it “humiliating” and “traumatic”. However, T.I. did not seem to agree with this view, as he said during the podcast that he did not think that his daughter would break her hymen any other way apart from sexual intercourse, also saying that he demanded the gynaecology results “expeditiously”.