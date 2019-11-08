T.I.’s Daughter Reacts to Public Uproar After Rapper Reveals Taking Her For Regular ‘Hymen’ Checks

18-year-old Deyjah Harris took to Twitter to address the social media backlash that her father, rapper T.I., experienced this week following his revelation that he takes his daughter to a gynaecologist annually in order to “check her hymen” and whether it is still intact.
Thus, T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, said during a Ladies Like Us podcast with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that not only has he already discussed sex with his eldest daughter Deyjah Harris, but he has also been taking her to a gynaecologist since she was 16 in order to check her hymen.
The comments set social media on fire, as many found his actions not simply “disgusting” and “creepy” but also controlling and representing “patriarchal abuse”.
Is he going to demand her bloody sheets after the wedding night as proof of her virginity?— Sally Dillon (@8fuld) November 6, 2019
Patriarchal abuse and major creep factor.
Following a wave of messages and comments that were supportive of her but denounced her father’s behaviour, Deyjah responded with “i loveeeeeee yalllllll”.
i loveeeeeee yalllllll🥺— Deyjah Harris✨ (@yafavdeyj) November 6, 2019
While not directly commenting on the issue, it seems that Deyjah was also not entirely happy about her annual trips to a gynaecologist together with her father, as she also liked some of the tweets that criticised T.I.’s actions, calling him “possessive” and “controlling”.
That is just beyond possessive— F R E D E R I C T O N 🌙 (@sajesoul) November 6, 2019
this is disgusting, possessive and controlling *whew*— Avenge Latasha Harlins (@race_jones) November 6, 2019
