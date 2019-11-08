How Do You Like it Now? American Rapper Lil Pump Gets Bitten by Snake - Video

Gazzy Garcia, 19, known as American rapper and songwriter Lil Pump, is often portrayed using drugs, especially marijuana, lean, and Xanax. The rapper is also frequently criticised for his behaviour on social media.

Lil Pump was filming an official music video when he was bitten by a snake that he was holding in his hands. The rapper has published a video of the moment on his Instagram account.

The video shows the rapper sitting on the stairs when one of his assistants brings the snake to him. Suddenly, the reptile bites the artist's hand.

"Look at my hand, bro. I think it bit f*** out of me. Yo, I just got bitten by a snake", he says in the video.

Social media users have gone crazy over the clip, as it has already gained two million views after just six hours, along with hundreds of comments.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber commented on the video, saying "Bro can’t f*** with snakes".

The American rapper rose to popularity in 2017 after he released his single "Gucci Gang", which peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 and is accredited triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.