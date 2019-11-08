Saving Private Feline: Chubby Cat Barred From Flight, Replaced With Decoy to Pass Security - Photos

A proud owner of a chubby cat Mikhail Galin, who travelled back to his home in the Russian city of Vladivostok from Riga, had to book tickets for another flight and use tricks from spy movies when an employee at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow told him that his fluffy friend was too fat to proceed with other passengers.
"Bro has to go with you, bro is not a piece of luggage", Galin stated, citing one of the comments under his original post, and decided to try his best and ensure the safety of his little buddy.
According to her, the limit for the pets was 8 kilogrammes (around 17.5 pounds), while the fluffy cat named Victor weighed over 10 kilogrammes (22 pounds), so it had to be sent right to the luggage compartment.
Saving Private Feline
The owner refused to send his companion to the luggage area, stating that the poor animal wouldn't survive an 8-hour flight, but employees remained unmoved.
The slim kitty of his friend pretended to be Victor and passed the baggage weigh-in, so the poor guy could finally make his way home.
