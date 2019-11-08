Register
03:18 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brazilian Journalist Slaps the Intercept's Glenn Greenwald During Livestream

    Videos: Brazilian Journalist Slaps the Intercept's Glenn Greenwald During Livestream

    © Screenshot/Courtesy of @GeorgMarques
    Viral
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe

    A video of a conservative Brazilian journalist slapping American journalist Glenn Greenwald across the face Thursday during a livestreamed YouTube and radio broadcast in Brazil has rapidly gone viral on social media.

    A video of a conservative Brazilian journalist slapping American journalist Glenn Greenwald across the face Thursday during a livestreamed YouTube and radio broadcast in Brazil has rapidly gone viral on social media. 

    In the exchange, the Brazilian columnist, Augusto Nunes, accuses Greenwald and Greenwald’s husband David Miranda of not properly caring for their two adopted Brazilian children. Miranda is a Brazilian politician representing the state of Rio de Janeiro in the Chamber of Deputies.

    In the video, Nunes can be heard asking: “Who’s going to take care of the kids?”

    Greenwald responds by repeatedly calling Nunes a coward, until Nunes throws a punch at Greenwald - but misses as Greenwald blocks him. The two then stand up, and Nunes slaps Greenwald across the face. Bystanders around the two journalists intervene, yet Greenwald, who is best known for reporting on the US government’s surveillance programs based on documents leaked by whistleblower Edward Snowden, still attempts to swing at Nunes.

    Greenwald, who is also one of three co-founders of The Intercept, has long opposed right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, prompting some Brazilian politicians to call for Greenwald’s deportation. Greenwald currently lives in Rio de Janeiro in a house surrounded by armed guards, according to the Washington Post. 

    In a statement on Twitter Thursday, Greenwald explained that the incident during the radio broadcast sheds light on how Brazil’s far-right movement “craves violence in lieu of politics and debate.” He also accused Nunes of homophobia and called his physical act of violence “fascism.”

    ​“I think what’s most important is that the Bolsonaro movement, including the president’s son and his mentor and many members of Congress of his party, are applauding this violence because it’s a fascist movement. They want civil war, they want violence in our political discourse, and that’s what makes them so dangerous,” Greenwald said.

    The New York native has also published several stories in Intercept Brasil this year questioning the fairness of the corruption investigation Operacao Lava Jato, or Operation Car Wash, which involves executives at state-controlled energy company Petrobras accepting bribes in return for awarding contracts to construction firms at inflated prices, with the money laundered at businesses such as petrol stations and car washes, Sputnik reported. 

    Greenwald’s reporting, which was based on leaked correspondences, concluded that when Brazilian Justice Minister Sérgio Moro was a head judge in the investigation, he instructed prosecutors on how to formulate their case again former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Silva began serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption in April 2018; however, it was later reduced to eight years and 10 months a year later. The former Brazilian president governed the South American country from 2003 to 2010.

    Related:

    Glenn Greenwald: WashPost ‘Richly Rewarded’ For Fake Stories on Russia Threat
    Glenn Greenwald Reveals How Pro-Clinton Trolls Originated Fake News Factory
    Glenn Greenwald on US Mainstream Media's 'McCarthyite' Anti-Russian Hysteria
    Greenwald Brands Brazil’s Bolsonaro ‘Wanna-Be Dictator’ as He Faces Jail Time for Damning Leaks
    Assange Most Likely to Face UK Arrest After Eviction From Embassy - Greenwald
    Tags:
    Journalist, Glenn Greenwald, Bolsonaro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Aztec mask decorated with turquoise mosaic, 1400-1521
    Remnants of Former Glory: A Look Back at Enigmatic Aztec Civilisation
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse