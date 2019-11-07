Twitter in Shreds Over Don Trump Jr.’s Childhood Memories About Hanging Out With Michael Jackson

Don Junior’s new book is being marketed with a warning that it is not for those who would rather see the US fail than succeed. Among other things in the book, the US president’s son has refuted claims that his father is racist by saying that he was allowed to spend time with Michael Jackson when he was a child.

Donald Trump Jr. has sparked debate on Twitter over a part in his new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, where he defends his father, US President Donald Trump, against claims that he is racist. One of his arguments that such accusations are false is that his dad let him hang out with Michael Jackson, who had an apartment in New York's Trump Tower.

“Given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist', it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it? If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it”, his work says, as cited by The Independent.

However, this argument was interpreted differently on Twitter, as many alluded to allegations that the “King of Pop” sexually abused children, accusations that were recently rekindled by HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland.

Donald Trump Jr. says his dad can’t be racist cause he let him and his brother play video games with Michael Jackson when they were little... pic.twitter.com/ZkLZAbktIL — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) 4 ноября 2019 г.

Don Jr thinks the fact that his dad let him play video games with Michael Jackson (!) as a kid proves the president isn’t a racist. Lol. https://t.co/RnRqOQEDUm — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) 4 ноября 2019 г.

EVERYONE: What the hell kind of parent would let their kid hang out with Michael Jackson?



DONALD TRUMP JR.: https://t.co/83t9NPkZwE — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) 3 ноября 2019 г.

I'm laughing so hard it hurts. https://t.co/MWHbfQsMc4 — Pajari Räsänen (@PajariRasanen) 7 ноября 2019 г.

​In his literary work, the website of which says “Caution! If you'd rather see this country fail than succeed under President Trump, this book might not be for you”, the 41-year-old, who serves as an executive in The Trump Organisation, did not shy away from praise for his father and insisted that he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize more than Barack Obama.

Let’s send a loud message to the liberal elites. It would TRIGGER our haters coast to coast if we made the NYT list! This is the book that liberals don’t want you to read or share with others. Get your copy now! https://t.co/HKA9knF0Ko — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 3 ноября 2019 г.

​

The incumbent president’s son also lambasts former President George W. Bush as a “loser” and calls Robert Mueller a “feeble old fool”, referring to the latter's probe into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections as a “crooked investigation”.