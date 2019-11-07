Kojima, Your turn! PewDiePie to Release His New Game Called Pixelings

It seems that after his channel reached 100 million subscribers this summer, Pewds is now nurturing a plan to become the world’s richest game developer, as his new brainchild will be a gacha-type game – a genre that tends to be very profitable.

PewDiePie will soon delight his fans with his new game called Pixelings. The YouTube star has once again teamed up with Outerminds Inc., which developed his last two games – Legend of the Brofist, a platformer, and Tuber Simulator, where gamers are tasked to try their hand at blogging.

Not much is known about Pixelings, which appears to be a turn-based strategy with elements of idle gameplay. Players will be able to collect cartoonish creatures, assemble them into teams, and compete with other gamers in 1 on 1 and 3 on 3 battles. Pewds has voiced the dialogues for the game, which is expected to be full of jokes and memes.

The video posted by Outerminds features a description that reads: "Trouble has been brewing across the land. A mysterious being has been consuming Pixeland’s inhabitants. It’s up to you and PewDiePie to defeat the threatening invaders and restore order to Pixeland’s different worlds".

Pewds’ next project could become a lucrative one, as it is a gacha game, which induces players to spend money on new characters and upgrades. Pixelings will be released on 15 November and will be available both on iOS and Android.