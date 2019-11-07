Trump’s Personal Pastor Rattles Netizens With ‘Saying No to POTUS is Saying No to God’ Comment

Well, if you believe in these things, this from 2 Corinthians seems apt. "For such people are false apostles, deceitful workmen, disguising themselves as apostles of Christ. And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light.” — Peter Hardy (@PGHardy) November 6, 2019

Honestly, I thought it was a comedy routine till we got to the speaking in tongues clip ! What a con artist, taking advantage of the weak minded and deluded! — indigogirl (@pppurplebee) November 6, 2019

​White is popular among Evangelicals and some other denominations, but at the same time she is criticised by many Christians for teaching the "prosperity gospel", which says people who strongly believe in God and make donations to church will be rewarded with good health and wealth. Social media users pointed out that Paula White, who happens to be a millionaire, is only interested in money.

@Paula_White how do you spell God? MONEY — Bob Hughes (@BobHugh54119963) November 5, 2019

People wake up. This millionaire is a fraud who just wants your money. — mrblobby (@mrblobb81236027) November 5, 2019

​Her statements even made some atheists and Christians question their beliefs.

people like #PaulaWhite shake my belief in atheism. such vileness can only be attributed to satan and evil spirits. — Sifirci Hoca (@sguncer) November 6, 2019

People think Christianity is a joke because of people like #PaulaWhite. TBH this makes me so embarrassed to call myself a Christian and has me questioning religion/church seriously. I want to make clear tho, that I love and believe in Jesus that will never change. https://t.co/PZP2v7EAu3 — Jessica R. Washington (@jesrod) November 6, 2019

​White befriended Trump in the beginning of 2000s. In a recent interview with The Examiner, Paula White said that Trump once dreamed of building a crystal cathedral similar to the Christ Cathedral in California. In 2006, the businessman-turned-politician sent White an article showing the crystal church in California and said: “Let’s do this before we are too old”. White said that Trump even hired an architect, but the project was not implemented because the timing was not right for her, as she was preoccupied with a divorce.

White also spoke about Trump’s deep faith in God, saying he is quiet about it, unlike former President Bill Clinton, whom she called Bible-quoter.