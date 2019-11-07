Will Smith Shares First-Hand Experience of Colonoscopy With Fans – Video

American actor and rapper Will Smith has always been quite open about his private life, often sharing videos of his family and daily routine with Instagram followers, but his recent post still took his audience by surprise.

Will Smith surprised his followers once again by posting a video from a medical facility where he was about to undergo a colonoscopy procedure for the first time, while joking that he hoped that an image of his posterior would help him to attract more Instagram followers.

“They said you can’t get to 50 million followers on IG without showing your butt. So here I am, getting a colonoscopy for the clout”, Smith captioned the video.

In the clip, Smith shared with his followers an image of the socks and gown he was going to wear for a procedure involving a tube being inserted into his rectum, and also showed a blurred view of his booty, while screaming “my a** gonna be out”.

Although many found the post hilarious, a lot of Instagram users simply praised the actor for being honest about such sensitive issues, while saying that regular health checkups were rather important.

In an extended version of the video titled “I Vlogged My Colonoscopy” Smith shared his experience of a colonoscopy while introducing his doctor Ala Stanford, who recommended that he undergo the procedure because he’s now in his fifties.

While the procedure itself was not caught on camera, Dr Stanford said that it went well and without complications. However, it was later revealed after the colonoscopy that a polyp with pre-cancerous tissue was removed from actor’s body and potential illness was happily avoided due to the procedure.

The Philadelphia-born actor and father of three has long been a proponent of a healthy life style, systematic exercise, and regular visits to the doctor