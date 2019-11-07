Melania Trump’s Face Reaction Sets Twitter on Fire as Donald Gave ‘Awkward Hug’ to Someone Else

The president's wife, Melania Trump, appeared embarrassed after her husband gave Suzuki an ‘awkward hug’ at the White House after the Washington Nationals won their first World Series.
The Washington Nationals baseball team won the World Series after a hot match against the Houston Astros ended 6-2, in Game 7 in Houston, becoming the the first Washington team to win the title since 1924.
Suzuki put a MAGA (for Make America Great Again) cap on his head when invited to speak. At that moment, Trump hugged him from behind while Suzuki was raising both of his hands to the crowd, as Trump mouthed: "I love him."
Kurt Suzuki and Donald Trump... pic.twitter.com/DhwPTs3OCL— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) November 4, 2019
Although FLOTUS started clapping along with the others, her open facial reaction became a viral topic of discussion on Twitter.
Did anyone see Melania’s face??!!??— drinkcherrycoke (@blownbrenda86) November 5, 2019
Look at Melania's smile DROP when Suzuki puts that hat on. Then she catches herself. Because even she knows, it's a sad affair if you still support her husband.— kBakesBye (@kbakes612) November 4, 2019
Most of Twitterians started to make jokes about the very hug POTUS gave to the Washington Nationals player.
"I hope this is as good for you as it feels for me" pic.twitter.com/6drWl9moB6— Habitual Line Stepper (@imnotcudi) November 4, 2019
November 4, 2019
🎶Every night in my dreams, I see you, I feel you 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4PPhUoaGGz— Mike Kronos (@aliasmgk) November 5, 2019
Answer to the question Who is the next person to be booed at a Nationals game.— larry ward (@brunello4me) November 4, 2019
Trump's gross abusive hug of the National's Kurt Suzuki shouldn't have surprised anybody. The bully-in-chief loves to belittle all of us. Nobody seems serious about reining him in, let alone removing him from office. pic.twitter.com/KkqstIAESE— Isabel Poppit (@IPoppit) November 6, 2019
Here's National's Catcher Kurt Suzuki wearing a MAGA hat today and getting a YUGE hug from Trump. LOL! 😂 pic.twitter.com/jOrN2sJjvn— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 4, 2019
