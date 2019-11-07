Melania Trump’s Face Reaction Sets Twitter on Fire as Donald Gave ‘Awkward Hug’ to Someone Else

President Trump dramatically hugged MAGA-cap wearing Washington Nationals player Kurt Suzuki, who came to the White House on Wednesday after his team’s first World Series baseball title win.

The president's wife, Melania Trump, appeared embarrassed after her husband gave Suzuki an ‘awkward hug’ at the White House after the Washington Nationals won their first World Series.

The Washington Nationals baseball team won the World Series after a hot match against the Houston Astros ended 6-2, in Game 7 in Houston, becoming the the first Washington team to win the title since 1924.

Suzuki put a MAGA (for Make America Great Again) cap on his head when invited to speak. At that moment, Trump hugged him from behind while Suzuki was raising both of his hands to the crowd, as Trump mouthed: "I love him."

Although FLOTUS started clapping along with the others, her open facial reaction became a viral topic of discussion on Twitter.

Most of Twitterians started to make jokes about the very hug POTUS gave to the Washington Nationals player.

