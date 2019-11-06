Whaaaat?! Netizens Confused After Reports Say Collin Farrell Might Play Penguin in New Batman Movie

As if this wasn’t enough to shock comic book fans, Variety reported that Andy Serkis, who is best known for giving his voice to Gollum in the Lord of the Rings saga, may be cast as Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler.

Hats off to Warner Brothers! Filming of the new Batman movie has not yet started, but people and fans of the franchise are already talking about it. First WB, which owns DC comics, stunned everyone when it cast lanky Robert Pattinson in the leading role, then they upped the ante by choosing Paul Dano to play the Riddler, one of Batman’s villains. Now they've decided to finish movie lovers and comic books fans as media reports now say Colin Farrell is in talks to play Oswald Cobblepot or The Penguin, while Andy Serkis is rumoured to be playing Bruce Wayne’s trustworthy aide Alfred Pennyworth.

The news has set social media ablaze with netizens arguing about WB’s choice, which many found incredibly weird. Some users thought it would be better if Farrell had been cast as Batman’s butler, while Andy Serkis, who is famous for his portrayal of eerie creatures, played the Penguin.

Seems like they got that reversed lol



Serkis whose been Gollum and Snoke and the ape dude in Planet of the Apes, seems like he'd be the one to be Penguin... — Shawn Henderson (@TheRealEclyptix) November 5, 2019

Is it me or should the roles/casting be reversed here? Serkis - Penguin, Farrell - Pennyworth.... #rolesreversed #thebatman pic.twitter.com/xChEo2ePiE — Matt White (@MattWhite709) November 5, 2019

​Other users noted that Farrell is too handsome to play a creepy villain and thought other actors, including Jack Black, Michael Shannon, or Robin Tayor, should be cast in that role.

wow. i see h him more as batman and someone like jonah hill playing penguin. — Y Tu Abuela donde esta? (@calibeach24) November 5, 2019

Penguin should not be sexier than batman and yet here we are — I think we've all had enough (@AmySchu70368276) November 5, 2019

​Many users still can’t get over the fact that Robert Pattinson, the star of vampire saga Twilight, has been cast in the leading role…

Now all they need to do is find someone else to play batman because idk wtf they were thinking when they cast Robert Pattinson. — flylogirl (@flylogrl1) November 6, 2019

​Still others seemed to be fed up that film studios continue to churn out the same super hero movies every year.

The story of #Batman has been told many times - and #ChristianBale together with #ChristopherNolan nailed it.#Hollywood should find the confidence to invent NEW stories and characters, not recycle the established stories every 5-10 years. — Bernhard Willroth (@B_Willroth) November 5, 2019

​Die-hard fans of the Batman saga of course were delighted with the news.

YEEEESSSSSSS BOTH ARE SPOT ON!!! Let's get this show on the road! :D pic.twitter.com/9YeYZXQszS — TJ Jones (@tickateej) November 5, 2019

Matt Reeves, take my money now! pic.twitter.com/IE8UNWdlZM — Luca Cocozza (@Vashtheberserk) November 5, 2019

​If the rumours are true, both Farrell and Serkis will join Zoey Kravitz, who plays Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright who was cast as police commissioner Gordon. Filming of the new Batman movie will start in 2020 and it is scheduled to hit screens in the summer of 2021. But that's not all! Rumour has it that Warner Brother wants Matthew McConaughey to play Two-Face.