‘Jen in Black’: Jennifer Aniston Sets Instagram Ablaze With Playful Post

Although the Friends star has been on the platform for less than a month, she seems to be completely in her element there. After the 50-year-old actress unlocked several Instagram achievements and set a world record for gaining one million followers quicker than anyone else in the past, she decided to show off some of her body.

Jennifer Aniston, who has amassed 18.5 million followers in less than four weeks after sharing a snap with the Friends cast, has shared a photo of herself in a minimalistic black dress with a plunging open-back wowing fans with her top-notch shape.

View this post on Instagram Jen in Black A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Nov 5, 2019 at 6:15am PST

The 50-year-old star was photographed by someone from behind in her alluring ensemble with a black clutch as she was promoting her new movie, The Morning Show, on an around-the-globe press tour. She titled the snap in the caption to the sneak-peek behind the scenes “Jen in Black” – an apparent reference to Men in Black.

The photo tickled the fancy of the Instagram crowd, gaining nearly four million likes and thousands of comments, including shout-outs from other celebrities. Another Hollywood stunner, Olivia Wilde, shared her admiration for the senior colleague with several fire emojis, as did actress Jenna Dewan.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Julianne Moore could not give Aniston a miss as well.

“Hawt”, Moore noted, while Pfeiffer posted a simple “WOW” and a fire emoji.

Comedian/actress Whitney Cummings could not help but praise Aniston’s toned physique.

“Wait do you have abs on your back too?” she jokingly posted.