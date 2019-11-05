Register
22:03 GMT +305 November 2019
    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (M) speaks as (L-R) First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Nationals manager Dave Martinez, and Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo listen during a ceremony honoring the 2019 World Series champion

    Myth Busted? Nationals' Pitcher Labels Reports of Him Ignoring Trump's Handshake as #FakeNews

    © REUTERS / Geoff Burke
    Viral
    by
    Recently, the Nationals Park stadium in DC, mostly filled with Washington Nationals fans, overwhelmingly booed Donald Trump as he attended Game 5 of the World Series just hours after announcing the death of Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at the hands of the US military.

    Washington Nationals pitcher and most valuable player of the World Series 2019 Stephen Strasburg has returned to his long-dormant Twitter account in order to comment on a viral video where it looks like he refused to shake hands with US President Donald Trump during the Nationals' recent visit to the White House. The athlete reposted the video, simply adding the hashtag #FakeNews.

    What was fake about the footage? While Strasburg was of few words in his comment, he was apparently referring to a post published by sports observer Rudy Gersten containing the edited viral video along with the words "Strasburg left Trump hanging". The footage was skilfully edited and only shows how the athlete turned to hug his team's manager, Dave Martinez, appearing to ignore Trump's handshake offer. The video, however, failed to show Strasburg later turning back to shake hands with both the US president and the first lady.

    Netizens mostly applauded Strasburg for taking the time to label the doctored video as "fake news".

    Some blasted the authors of the video for resorting to any means to sow division in society.

    However, not all twitterians valued Strasburg's efforts.

    POTUS' Negative Reception at World Series Game

    On their way to the first World Series victory in almost a century for a DC-based team, the Washington Nationals played at the Nationals Park stadium on 27 October with the US president attending the match. The latter, however, was met with boos and chants of "lock him up!" coming from the bleachers, despite delivering the news that Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a US raid earlier the same day.

    The stadium was reportedly mostly filled with Washington Nationals fans, one of whom called POTUS an "a**hole in the White House" when providing a comment to a national broadcaster.

