‘That Was Brutal’: Australian Ink Addict Went Blind After Tattooing Eyes Blue — Video

In layman’s terms, the procedure consists of injecting ink into a very thin layer of skin that covers the whites of our eyes – and it can prove to be extremely painful and even dangerous if anything goes wrong.

Amber Luke, a body-modifier from Australia, lost her vision for several weeks after changing the colour of her eyeballs.

“Once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like [the tattoo artist] grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye,” Luke, 25, said. “That happened four times per eye – that was pretty brutal. Unfortunately, my artist went too deep into my eyeball.”

“If your eyeball procedure’s done correctly, you’re not supposed to go blind at all. I was blind for three weeks.”

The procedure, known as scleral tattooing, is performed on the sclera (white part of the eye). The ink is injected under the surface of the conjunctiva, the incredibly thin layer of skin covering the sclera, and then spreads under the surface of the eye. An improper scleral tattoo may cause bad eye swelling and permanent loss of vision, so things appear to have worked out quite well for Luke, all things considered.

According to her Instagram, where she has built a 138,000-strong audience, the woman had her eyeballs tattooed at some point in 2017.

The Brisbane-based ink devotee told Barcroft TV that she got her first tattoo at 16, a year after she was diagnosed with severe clinical depression, as a way to deal with the negative energy inside her.

She has since got over 200 tattoos on her body, head to toe, had her tongue split, earlobes stretched, breasts augmented, and cheeks and lips filled with botox. She also plans to get herself a Brazilian Butt Lift – an increasingly popular but also dangerous procedure that transfers unwanted body fat from the stomach and/or flanks to the buttocks.

Her mother said she cried when she first saw the eye tattoo, but eventually put up with it.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Blue Eyes White Dragon 🥀 (@amber__luke) 6 Окт 2019 в 7:43 PDT

“She never saw herself as being beautiful. She didn’t see herself through my eyes,” the mum said.

“But I’ve supported her because I could actually see the transition, the growth, and how it’s made her come to who she is today.”

Amber, who calls herself the Blue Eyed White Dragon, has reportedly spent over $37,000 on body modifications and wants to have her body fully covered by tattoos by next March.