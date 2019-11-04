Thus Spoke Trump: New Presidential Tweet Sends Netizens Scrambling Over 'Covfefe' Mystery

Trump’s interjection evoked a mixed reaction online, as while many social media users simply went on to either praise or mock him, others pondered on the nature of his apparent mistweets and the effect they might have on the media.

US President Donald Trump seems to have managed to once again steal the public's attention online with his Twitter antics, taking probably one of his most famous online gaffes, "Covfefe", and boldly thrusting it into the limelight.

Great! But how do you know it was a “mistweet?” May be something with deep meaning! https://t.co/00EXMCgQLp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 ноября 2019 г.

​Commenting on a retweeted Daily Caller article about a racehorse named after his "famous mistweet" winning a Breeder’s Cup event, Trump inquired whether it was actually a mistweet of perhaps "something with deep meaning."

What is the Meaning of This?

Both Trump’s proponents and detractors alike quickly flocked to the president’s tweet, showering him with praise and mocking him, respectively.

Some, however, actually attempted to discern the meaning of Trump’s mistweets.

Remember. When Trump misspells or mis-tweets something it’s only for two reasons...



1: Brings media attention to the tweet and gets the tweet more impact



2: Makes his supporters think that all the Facts are just Fake News



Fact is Donald Trump is a fear-mongering demagogue — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) 4 ноября 2019 г.

