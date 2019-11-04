Fan ‘Army’ Raves as K-Pop Sensation BTS Wins Big at the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville

MTV Euro Music Awards had nominated Korean pop band BTS in three categories: Best Collaboration, Best Live, and Biggest Fans.

The 2019 MTV EMAs were held on 3 November in Seville, Spain to celebrate the best and brightest in music, with Korean pop band BTS winning numerous awards despite being up against some big names in the industry.

.@BTS_twt & ARMYs wins at 2019 MTV EMAs:



🏆 Best Group

🏆 Best Live Act

🏆 EMA Biggest Fans



Congratulations💜 pic.twitter.com/yPe0la70om — BTS Europe ARMY (@BTSEuropeARMY) November 4, 2019

Big Win for K-pop Kings

The seven-man K-pop sensation BTS took home a total of three awards from the EMAs after being nominated in three categories.

For the Best Live award, they went up against Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, P!NK, and Travis Scott.

Korean artists with the most #MTVEMA wins:



#1. @BTS_twt — 6



Best Korean Act: 2015🏆

Best Group: 2018🏆,2019 🏆

EMA Biggest Fans: 2018🏆, 2019🏆

Best Live Act: 2019🏆



L-E-G-E-N-D-S!



crr. btspublicitypic.twitter.com/5cmbxni0QS — bts voting metric (@btsvotingmetric) November 4, 2019

​The boy band, who also claimed Best Group, won the Biggest Fans award for the second year in a row, for their die-hard BTS Army, beating out fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.

Needless to say, fans were over the moon, as they applauded their idols.

Congrats to @BTS_twt on winning the 2019 #MTVEMABiggestFans for the second year in a row!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dvA4qZfWo7 — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 3, 2019

yep we’re the biggest fans wbk pic.twitter.com/Bkd0ae46K1 — nicole ♡ tae (@opsvkook) November 3, 2019

to those every bits of armys who voted and supported @bts_twt in any forms despite of the busyness of life, may y'all be blessed by getting to experience a bts concert live this year 2020 🙏💜 — 𝓜omo ; a voting account for BTS (@adorkableBTS) November 3, 2019

When you wake up .. You just login Twitters first and saw 💜BTS .. Won the Biggest Fan,Best Group & Live💜What could be the Good News other then that😭😭💜💜💜 A Hearty Congratulations To our Boys 💜You deserve it💜 Armys & BTS Forever 💜 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/r74bCTbcid — yonga (@konyakcharmy) November 4, 2019

BTS Taking a Break From Performing

BTS accounts for $4.65 billion of South Korea's GDP per the Hollywood Reporter, and is the first group since The Beatles to score three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart in less than a year – a mindboggling feat considering their songs are mostly in Korean.

Their latest, an EP titled Map of the Soul: Persona, sold 3.5 million copies worldwide in the six months since its release, 562,000 of those in the US alone.

Last year BTS went on their third world tour - Love Yourself - which ended on 11 August, 2019 with a big show in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The following day, their music label BigHit Entertaiment announced that the boy band was taking an extended hiatus from performing to to relax and "enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly".