11:01 GMT +304 November 2019
    BTS performs DNA at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles

    Fan ‘Army’ Raves as K-Pop Sensation BTS Wins Big at the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville

    © AP Photo / Sayles/Invision
    Viral
    by
    MTV Euro Music Awards had nominated Korean pop band BTS in three categories: Best Collaboration, Best Live, and Biggest Fans.

    The 2019 MTV EMAs were held on 3 November in Seville, Spain to celebrate the best and brightest in music, with Korean pop band BTS winning numerous awards despite being up against some big names in the industry.

    Big Win for K-pop Kings

    The seven-man K-pop sensation BTS took home a total of three awards from the EMAs after being nominated in three categories.
    For the Best Live award, they went up against Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, P!NK, and Travis Scott.

    ​The boy band, who also claimed Best Group, won the Biggest Fans award for the second year in a row, for their die-hard BTS Army, beating out fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.

    Needless to say, fans were over the moon, as they applauded their idols.

    BTS Taking a Break From Performing

    BTS accounts for $4.65 billion of South  Korea's GDP per the Hollywood Reporter, and is the first group since The Beatles to score three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart in less than a year – a mindboggling feat considering their songs are mostly in Korean.

    BTS - Jungkook
    CC0
    Spanish Media Names BTS’ Jungkook the Greatest K-Pop Exponent
    Their latest, an EP titled Map of the Soul: Persona, sold 3.5 million copies worldwide in the six months since its release, 562,000 of those in the US alone.

    Last year BTS went on their third world tour - Love Yourself - which ended on 11 August, 2019 with a big show in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

    The following day, their music label BigHit Entertaiment announced that the boy band was taking an extended hiatus from performing to to relax and "enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly".

