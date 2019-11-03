‘I Hope IDF are Next’: Twitter Berated for Suspending Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthi-Related Accounts

In recent years, the popular global microblogging site has been known for deleting, suspending or otherwise censoring thousands of accounts linked to Iran, Russia, Venezuela, accounts supporting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and even the account of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Twitter has suspended multiple accounts linked to Lebanese political and militant group Hezbollah, Palestinian political and militant group Hamas and Yemeni political and militant group the Houthis.

A Twitter spokesperson told AFP that the move was related to the company’s concerns over ‘terrorism’, saying that “there is no place on Twitter for illegal terrorist organisations and violent extremist groups.”

While Hamas and Hezbollah are classified as terrorist organisations by the US, Israel, and some European countries, other countries, including China, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Switzerland, Syria, Venezuela and others do not classify them as such. Yemen’s Houthi militia, meanwhile, are classified as a terrorist organisation only by a handful of states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

The recent suspensions reportedly include most accounts tied to Hezbollah in a number of languages, including Al-Manar TV, a Hezbollah-affiliated television station with over 480,000 followers, and the Quds News Network, a Palestinian media account containing pro-Hamas content with over 630,000 followers. The handles of the accounts have been replaced with the message that Twitter “suspends accounts which violate the Twitter rules.”

‘The Central Warfare Channel,’ an account affiliated with Yemen’s Houthi militia, was also shut down.

In the wake of the restrictions, the Quds News Network released a statement saying that “placing restrictions on, deleting or blocking accounts is a demonstration of clear bias against Palestinian media and an attack on it.” Al-Manar called the suspension of its account a “political” act.

A group of US lawmakers asked Twitter to delete the groups’ accounts last week, accusing the company of “blatantly violating US law” by allowing Hamas and Hezbollah to continue using the popular microblogging site. The lawmakers’ appeal also addressed YouTube and Facebook, and gave the social media companies until November 2 to get rid of the ‘offending’ accounts.

Twitter, known for shutting down thousands of accounts for political reasons in the past, garnered a mixed response from its decision this time.

Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, praised the company’s move, tweeting that “internationally recognized terror groups should never have a platform for their violent extremism.”

Israeli Foreign Ministry director general Yuval Rotem echoed the IDF spokesman’s sentiment, calling Twitter’s decision “an important move.”

Some users suggested that the company should move further and block the accounts of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, US Senator Bernie Sanders, British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and other officials and politicians they don’t like.

However, others criticised the company’s move, suggesting this was a slippery slope for further censorship, and suggesting that “censorship is for cowards.”

“Meanwhile, the US and Israel are free to spread actual propaganda on Twitter,” one angry user wrote.

