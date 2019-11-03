Register
21:17 GMT +303 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Twitter app on a mobile phone

    ‘I Hope IDF are Next’: Twitter Berated for Suspending Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthi-Related Accounts

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    In recent years, the popular global microblogging site has been known for deleting, suspending or otherwise censoring thousands of accounts linked to Iran, Russia, Venezuela, accounts supporting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and even the account of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

    Twitter has suspended multiple accounts linked to Lebanese political and militant group Hezbollah, Palestinian political and militant group Hamas and Yemeni political and militant group the Houthis.

    A Twitter spokesperson told AFP that the move was related to the company’s concerns over ‘terrorism’, saying that “there is no place on Twitter for illegal terrorist organisations and violent extremist groups.”

    While Hamas and Hezbollah are classified as terrorist organisations by the US, Israel, and some European countries, other countries, including China, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Switzerland, Syria, Venezuela and others do not classify them as such. Yemen’s Houthi militia, meanwhile, are classified as a terrorist organisation only by a handful of states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

    The recent suspensions reportedly include most accounts tied to Hezbollah in a number of languages, including Al-Manar TV, a Hezbollah-affiliated television station with over 480,000 followers, and the Quds News Network, a Palestinian media account containing pro-Hamas content with over 630,000 followers. The handles of the accounts have been replaced with the message that Twitter “suspends accounts which violate the Twitter rules.”

    ‘The Central Warfare Channel,’ an account affiliated with Yemen’s Houthi militia, was also shut down.

    In the wake of the restrictions, the Quds News Network released a statement saying that “placing restrictions on, deleting or blocking accounts is a demonstration of clear bias against Palestinian media and an attack on it.” Al-Manar called the suspension of its account a “political” act.

    A group of US lawmakers asked Twitter to delete the groups’ accounts last week, accusing the company of “blatantly violating US law” by allowing Hamas and Hezbollah to continue using the popular microblogging site. The lawmakers’ appeal also addressed YouTube and Facebook, and gave the social media companies until November 2 to get rid of the ‘offending’ accounts.

    Twitter, known for shutting down thousands of accounts for political reasons in the past, garnered a mixed response from its decision this time.

    Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, praised the company’s move, tweeting that “internationally recognized terror groups should never have a platform for their violent extremism.”

    Israeli Foreign Ministry director general Yuval Rotem echoed the IDF spokesman’s sentiment, calling Twitter’s decision “an important move.”

    Some users suggested that the company should move further and block the accounts of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, US Senator Bernie Sanders, British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and other officials and politicians they don’t like.

    However, others criticised the company’s move, suggesting this was a slippery slope for further censorship, and suggesting that “censorship is for cowards.”

    “Meanwhile, the US and Israel are free to spread actual propaganda on Twitter,” one angry user wrote.

    Related:

    Donald Trump Jr. Says in His Book That Instagram, Twitter Are ‘Shadow Banning’ Him
    Trump 'Needs to Tweet Like We Need to Eat': Kellyanne Conway Defends POTUS’s Twitter Habits
    Twitter Divided as Children Allegedly Told to ‘Build the Wall’ at White House Halloween Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayan tattoo artist Victor Hugo Peralta and his wife, Argentinian tattoo artist Gabriela Peralta
    Scary Beauty: People Who Don't Need Halloween Costumes
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse