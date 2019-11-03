Netizens Bemused as Donald Trump ‘Murders the English Language’ at Campaign Rally

Words are powerful tools, and the US President likes to resort to some strong verbiage that packs a punch during his speeches. That said, Donald Trump’s vocabulary is fraught with more than the occasional surprise addition.

US President Donald Trump seemed to have accidentally invented a new word during a furious 2020 campaign rally speech in Tupelo, Mississippi, on 2 November.

Trump makes up the word "foistered" pic.twitter.com/6BFTNd9Cvu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2019

​Speaking about the Democrats, Trump used the word “foistered.”

“First, they engineered the Russia hoax. The single greatest lies ever foistered upon the American people,” said Trump.

While the US President may have intended to say “foisted”, it came out all wrong.

Predictably, people were more than a bit tickled by Trump's latest addition to the English language.

FOISTERED!!!!! ARIBBA!!!!!! — Overenthusiastic Tito Santana (@jschaw) November 2, 2019

I’m feeling foistered upon by the electoral college that failed to educate moi this moment in hoistery — scottybob (@Sthomerscot) November 2, 2019

I miss Presidents who are educated and know what they’re talking about — Nostopthere (@nostopthere) November 2, 2019

Minus the “r” and he’s there. Lol. — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) November 2, 2019

eeeewew. that word just sounds uncomfortable. lol — lynn bessette (@uvmdanz) November 2, 2019

​Some users recalled his previous vocabulary gaffe in 2017, when he used the mystery word "covfefe" in a tweet, inspiring some creative genius on Twitter at the time:

Can all be ordered with with a side of covfefe!😂😂😂😂 — Billy Holiday (@BilyHoliday) November 2, 2019

The man is murdering the English language https://t.co/dp5VIFtJNN — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 2, 2019

oh dear, @MerriamWebster I’m sorry to bother you again, but the president is drunk again and the English language needs your help — Fisher (@FisherStudio) November 2, 2019

Just another item for Trump to add to his marketing toolkit: "Donald Trump Book of Real (Made Up) Words" $99.99 — guitr25 (@guitr25) November 2, 2019

So is he making them up as he goes along, reading them incorrectly off of a correct teleprompter, or reading them correctly of an incorrect teleprompter? Who can tell in this crazy world? — GeeEmm (@Gavin1962) November 2, 2019