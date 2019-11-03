Register
    Actress Alyssa Milano speaks at a campaign event for democratic congressional candidate Katie Porter on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tustin, Calif.

    'Laundry List of Nothingness': Netizens Weigh in on Alyssa Milano's 'Nine Reasons to Impeach Trump'

    © AP Photo / Chris Carlson
    Viral
    The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution on 31 October outlining a set of ground rules for the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, calling for public hearings and the release of transcripts from a series of closed-door hearings prior to Thursday’s vote.

    Actress and activist Alyssa Milano on Friday listed nine reasons why she thought Donald Trump should be impeached, in response to the US President’s tweet on the same day that read:

    “You can’t Impeach someone who hasn’t done anything wrong!”

    ​In response, the Charmed actress, who is a staunch political opponent of Trump, assembled a laundry list of his purported wrongdoings, that reads as follows:

    1. Obstructing Justice
    2. Violation of the Emoluments Clause
    3. Collusion
    4. Advocating political violence
    5. Abuse of power
    6. Persecuting political opponents
    7. Attacking the free press
    8. Violating due process for immigrants
    9. Quid pro quo with Ukraine

    ​Most alleged wrongdoings have been debunked, particularly her claim of “collusion”.

    In April 2019, US special counsel Robert Mueller published a final report on his two-year long inquiry, concluding that there was no evidence of collusion between US President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, and he did not make a determination on “obstruction of justice”.

    As anticipated, Milano’s tweet sparked a backlash on social media as many promptly debunked her list of Donald Trump's alleged wrongdoings in their tweets:

    ​There were those who supported the actress and applauded her move:

    House Adopts Resolution on Impeachment Procedures

    Milano’s list of alleged Trump wrongdoings comes after the US House adopted on 31 October a set of rules which outline how the impeachment procedures launched by the Democrats targeting President Donald Trump will be carried out going forward.

    The votes of the members are displayed on an electronic tote board as the U.S. House of Representatives cast their votes on a resolution that sets up the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US House Approves Resolution Outlining Impeachment Procedures
    The adoption of the resolution was the Democrats' response to accusations of a lack of transparency in their probe.

    Should the House successfully vote to eventually impeach the president, it would trigger a trial in the Republican-led Senate that would require votes from at least 20 Republicans and all Democrats to remove Trump from office.

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted he has not committed any impeachable crimes, denouncing the procedure as "a witch hunt".

    Tags:
    US House of Representatives, impeachment, impeachment, Alyssa Milano, Donald Trump
    AcceptRefuse