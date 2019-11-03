'Laundry List of Nothingness': Netizens Weigh in on Alyssa Milano's 'Nine Reasons to Impeach Trump'

The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution on 31 October outlining a set of ground rules for the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, calling for public hearings and the release of transcripts from a series of closed-door hearings prior to Thursday’s vote.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano on Friday listed nine reasons why she thought Donald Trump should be impeached, in response to the US President’s tweet on the same day that read:

“You can’t Impeach someone who hasn’t done anything wrong!”

You can’t Impeach someone who hasn’t done anything wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

​In response, the Charmed actress, who is a staunch political opponent of Trump, assembled a laundry list of his purported wrongdoings, that reads as follows:

Obstructing Justice Violation of the Emoluments Clause Collusion Advocating political violence Abuse of power Persecuting political opponents Attacking the free press Violating due process for immigrants Quid pro quo with Ukraine

​Most alleged wrongdoings have been debunked, particularly her claim of “collusion”.

In April 2019, US special counsel Robert Mueller published a final report on his two-year long inquiry, concluding that there was no evidence of collusion between US President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, and he did not make a determination on “obstruction of justice”.

As anticipated, Milano’s tweet sparked a backlash on social media as many promptly debunked her list of Donald Trump's alleged wrongdoings in their tweets:

Thanks for giving us 9 things he HASN'T done — Taylor Swift Is Our Angel (@TwilySparkle21) November 2, 2019

Thank you for listing the Democrats crimes. — Traveling With Tony (@TravelingWithT1) November 2, 2019

1 through 8 have been proven to be false... Thanks for the list — Dan Keefe (@Tarzanboy80) November 2, 2019

Laundry list of nothingness. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 2, 2019

Alyssa...These are all things that Obama, Clinton n Biden are associated with! #Trump2020 #KAG2020LandslideVictory — JoAnne (@jojolup) November 3, 2019

The thing is, none of it's either been proven or it didn't happen or does it rise to the standards of impeachment.

Focus on 2020. — JimBurke@JimBurke21 (@Jkburke21Jim) November 1, 2019

Thanks for listing the 9 Democratic Tricks used to try to overthrow the will and LEGAL votes of millions of Americans who voted for @realDonaldTrump .



9 attempted false flags by the Democrats that is all this list is. — cmconcepts (@cmconcepts) November 2, 2019

Most of these are opinions and the others have already been proven false. U should try focusing on AMERICA and real issues. The libs are WASTING so much money of our great country! Such a disgust. Do something productive! — shannon (@shanni5) November 3, 2019

​There were those who supported the actress and applauded her move:

Mueller laid the foundation & the Congressional Impeachment Hearings are JUST STARTING. Buckle up...nothing has been proven false but hope is eternal pic.twitter.com/PSQzhe4ZUJ — Alfred O (@enfant_criminel) November 2, 2019

...and all of this is just the criminal acts he has done out in the open for all to see. The mind boggles at what he has done that he does not want people to know/see. — Resiprocity (@Resiprocity1) November 3, 2019

She's right!! we have every reasons to impeach him — mywholelife (@anne_bruneau) November 2, 2019

Lmao as far as I'm concerned almost all of that are true and he even admitted to it. — Verdazed (@Verdazed1) November 2, 2019

House Adopts Resolution on Impeachment Procedures

Milano’s list of alleged Trump wrongdoings comes after the US House adopted on 31 October a set of rules which outline how the impeachment procedures launched by the Democrats targeting President Donald Trump will be carried out going forward.

The adoption of the resolution was the Democrats' response to accusations of a lack of transparency in their probe.

Should the House successfully vote to eventually impeach the president, it would trigger a trial in the Republican-led Senate that would require votes from at least 20 Republicans and all Democrats to remove Trump from office.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted he has not committed any impeachable crimes, denouncing the procedure as "a witch hunt".