Miss Bumbum 2019 Stuns Online Audience With a 'Wrestling' Halloween Costume

The costume which was donned by Suzy Cortez during this photo session appears to be a tribute to WWE wrestler known as Sin Cara, blending the bikini appeal with luchador mystique.

Brazilian model and Miss Bumbum 2019 beauty pageant winner Suzy Cortez prepared quite a Halloween treat for her social media followers as she shared the pictures of herself clad in her costume via Instagram.

During this sizzling hot seaside photo session, the model poses in a revealing blue swimsuit and a wrestling mask which appears to be a tribute to Jorge Arias, a WWE professional wrestler who performs under the ring name Sin Cara.

The images, perhaps predictably, elicited a wave of praises from Suzy’s fans

“How beautiful you are Suzy yas in blue”, wrote one.

“Cute Halloween costume”, noted another.

Earlier this year, Suzy Cortez made history as she became the first two-time winner of Miss Bumbum buttocks pageant.

The 29-year old model boasts some 2 million subscribers on Instagram and is no stranger to posting revealing photos of herself there.