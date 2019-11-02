Vatnajokull is the largest glacier in Iceland and in Europe. It is located in the southeastern part of the island and occupies 8% of its territory, or 8,133 km², by volume.

An unbelievable picture shows adventurer Sarah Rodgers photographed in front of the colossal ice field.

The glacier is so huge that she can barely be seen.

The photo was made by Jack Anstey a friend of Sarah Rodgers.

“When we saw the glacier, Sarah and I both got out the car and walked in other directions,” Jack said.

“This image was taken from about 1km [0.6 miles] away on a big zoom lens; I wanted to capture the scale of the glacier so I radioed to Sarah and asked her to stand there for context,” he added.