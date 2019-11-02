An unbelievable picture shows adventurer Sarah Rodgers photographed in front of the colossal ice field.
The glacier is so huge that she can barely be seen.
The photo was made by Jack Anstey a friend of Sarah Rodgers.
“When we saw the glacier, Sarah and I both got out the car and walked in other directions,” Jack said.
“This image was taken from about 1km [0.6 miles] away on a big zoom lens; I wanted to capture the scale of the glacier so I radioed to Sarah and asked her to stand there for context,” he added.
Adventurer Sarah Rodgers stands in front of the huge Fjallsjokull glacier in Vatnajokull National Park, Iceland— Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) November 1, 2019
Credit: Jack Anstey/SWNS pic.twitter.com/ceYYa7A6TX
