PewDiePie Says He Wants Mark Zuckerberg to Host Meme Review

YouTube’s most popular Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg revealed that the next guest he wants to host his Meme Review series is Facebook creator and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

PewDiePie's 'Meme Review' has become an inseparable part of his YouTube channel where he takes current popular memes on the internet and breaks them down with scores. The show has become so popular that he's even had Tesla CEO Elon Musk and iconic TV psychiatrist Dr Phil host the series.

Yet in his latest video, Pewds announced that the next person he would want to host the series is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, providing the most hilarious explanation for why he wants the tech-billionaire to react to memes.

The YouTube King was reacting to submissions about the Facebook CEO's infamous testimony to the US congress in 2018 that quickly became a source for memes. "Mark Zuckerberg looks like a guy in a zombie movie who's been bitten, but is trying to keep a secret," Pewds read out loud, before laughing and starting to search for more Zuckerberg-related memes.

“I am so sad that we scared Mark Zuckerberg out of the internet. That was such a beautiful time when he was a part of the internet, you know? I want him back! Zuck, please come back! You can be a part of Meme Review!" he exclaimed after that.

Pewds added that with Meme Review, Facebook’s stock would go right up, adding: “Zuck you have my number, just call me any time. It will be the most beautiful redemption of all time!”