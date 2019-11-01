'Good Luck, Boys': 'No Nut November' Triggers Meme Eruption Online

While many social media users joked about the strain caused by the challenge, some suggested different forms of “abstinence” for the coming month.

The start of the month of November was marked by a peculiar development among the online crowd as a number of people prepared to partake in a sort of annual celibacy challenge.

Known as the “No Nut November”, with the “nut” in this case being slang for ejaculation, the event encourages men to endure thirty days with no sexual release.

​And as those willing to undertake this challenge geared themselves for a lengthy test of willpower and endurance, many social media users went on to churn out memes to the occasion.

Some joked about the pressure they might end up facing.

It’s the 1st day of #NoNutNovember and it’s already not looking too good for me pic.twitter.com/UEYfGn33yS — Milky Way (@ReallyMilkkyWay) 1 ноября 2019 г.

First couple of hours into No Nut November and I'm starting to perform feats I never thought were possible.. pic.twitter.com/rEvNFdiV9C — stevanović (@supportsteven) 1 ноября 2019 г.

my meat to me by day 3 of no nut november pic.twitter.com/zJyJMPL2v7 — harlem (@lemsjnr) 1 ноября 2019 г.

And others suggested different forms of “abstinence” for the coming month.