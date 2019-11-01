'Good Luck, Boys': 'No Nut November' Triggers Meme Eruption Online

The start of the month of November was marked by a peculiar development among the online crowd as a number of people prepared to partake in a sort of annual celibacy challenge.
Known as the “No Nut November”, with the “nut” in this case being slang for ejaculation, the event encourages men to endure thirty days with no sexual release.
Day 1: Rules⤵️#NoNutNovember pic.twitter.com/qPi5GWfDLj— Niklas_o7 (@Niklas_o7) 1 ноября 2019 г.
And as those willing to undertake this challenge geared themselves for a lengthy test of willpower and endurance, many social media users went on to churn out memes to the occasion.
Good luck boys #NoNutNovember pic.twitter.com/d99T2gAQnm— Missing #FightForWonho (@veebje) 1 ноября 2019 г.
#NoNutNovember challenge accepted 🚶 pic.twitter.com/xQzWOsQxPt— 🚶 (@Vip_Raghuvaran) 1 ноября 2019 г.
See you next month 😢 pic.twitter.com/7yxUbUBscu— Inspektical (@Inspektical) 1 ноября 2019 г.
DON'T 👏🏾 LOSE 👏🏾 THE 👏🏾 BATTLE 👏🏾 #NoNutNovember— Rooster FW 🐓 || #NoNutNovember (@PManok51) 1 ноября 2019 г.
-Itlog 🥚 pic.twitter.com/FCaYAaEJqJ
#NoNutNovember 🥜🌰 hopefully this helps the challenge 😏👌 pic.twitter.com/90l0skdxxo— something something (@chongoshula) 1 ноября 2019 г.
Some joked about the pressure they might end up facing.
It’s the 1st day of #NoNutNovember and it’s already not looking too good for me pic.twitter.com/UEYfGn33yS— Milky Way (@ReallyMilkkyWay) 1 ноября 2019 г.
First couple of hours into No Nut November and I'm starting to perform feats I never thought were possible.. pic.twitter.com/rEvNFdiV9C— stevanović (@supportsteven) 1 ноября 2019 г.
my meat to me by day 3 of no nut november pic.twitter.com/zJyJMPL2v7— harlem (@lemsjnr) 1 ноября 2019 г.
And others suggested different forms of “abstinence” for the coming month.
Instead of participating in #NoNutNovember, abstain from:— Eric Sprankle, PsyD (@DrSprankle) 1 ноября 2019 г.
• racism
• misogyny
• homophobia
• reading forums that provide inaccurate, puritanical information about masturbation that perpetuate moral panic about sexuality
