Kanye West’s Religious-Themed Merch is So Ugly People Joke it Turns Them to Atheism

Kanye West has recently declared himself “unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time”, but he’s never said anything about his graphic design skills. Some people believe that his newest ‘Jesus is King’ merch is actual blasphemy.

Music fans are still wrapping their minds around Kanye West’s newly-released gospel-themed album, but the similarly devout merchandise has people either up in arms or down in stitches.

On Wednesday, Kanye dropped a set of t-shirts, shorts, crewneck sweaters, sweatpants, hats, and socks. Piety is a recurring motif in all of the pieces, which will run you from $60 to $260.

What’s drawn increased attention to the merch – apart from the usual lamentation about the prices – was the somewhat sloppy graphic design.

© Photo: shop.kanyewest.com/screenshot The 'Jesus is King' merch from Kanye West's online shop

A handful of pieces feature stretched-out images of black and white Jesus Christ, complete with low-resolution prints and 90’s-style graphics. The whole line was apparently designed by AWGE, A$AP Rocky’s creative agency.

The ‘Jesus is King’ merch has come in for a lot of stick online. “This made me even more atheist,” one user wrote.

This made me even more atheist — Bat (@_ayyyyyyyyylmao) October 30, 2019

I cannot stress enough how all of this is very real & actually Kanye's official merch. The grift has reached heavenly heights, my brethren. pic.twitter.com/xBNdk00o3S — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 30, 2019

Kanye personally designed them if it makes any sense. Lol — Stop, You Sound Stupid!!! (@Joeyboystylez) October 30, 2019

Another said the clothes looked like “satire merch.”

WAIT THIS ISNT SATIRE MERCH?!? — Avantist (@avantistmusic) October 30, 2019

A number of people jokingly suggested the whole line was made in Microsoft Word.

Why did Kanye make the Jesus is King merch in Microsoft Word pic.twitter.com/JW8eaIVZpd — Shammy (@ShammyTV) November 1, 2019

The wave of criticism then entered the meme territory – and became unstoppable.