The teenage Swedish climate activist claimed she scared her critics enough as she is, without having to wear a costume. By contrast, many others dressed up as Greta Thunberg.

This Halloween, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sparked reactions by posting a black-and-white photograph of herself with her trademark school strike placard.

While stressing that she did not celebrate Halloween in Sweden, she thought that she “might give it a try” this year. The school strike movement figurehead claimed she scared “a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers” as she were, without even having to dress up, hence her usual look.

So today is Halloween. I don’t celebrate it back home, but I thought I might give it a try.

And apparently when it comes to scaring a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers - I don’t even have to dress up!! #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/Nt6CHRU3Q8 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 1 ноября 2019 г.

​In response, her numerous fans started posting photographs of themselves or their children dressed up as Gretas, with mock pigtails and the very same placard that made her famous.

This is my daughter who dressed up as you today Greta, spreading the word here in Dublin, Ireland 👍 #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/K9TincG2li — Celine Mackessy (@celbmack) 1 ноября 2019 г.​

So I dressed like you tonight 'cause you cause so much fear in people and I love it. Go Greta go!! pic.twitter.com/5KjSrzpZUj — Ana Cialicu (@ACialicu) 1 ноября 2019 г.​

My daughter dressed as her favorite superhero. So I gave her a proper comic book homage pic.twitter.com/twOebKeqpe — Sean Flynn (@duckbill52) 1 ноября 2019 г.

​Even men tried to mimic Greta's look with yellow anorak and rubber boots.

I think I did pretty good as well... although without the braids... pic.twitter.com/jXzSkEJY1X — Greta Thunberg (@hugoborren) 1 ноября 2019 г.

​Some went so far as posting photographs of dogs dressed as Gretas.

In honour of you this Halloween! pic.twitter.com/QklQXjIiSl — Jamie Park (@MissJamie86) 1 ноября 2019 г.

​My girl Saltie dressed as you 💙 pic.twitter.com/da8dFJ4GfJ

I came across this one as well pic.twitter.com/o8mWLCBNaC — A Tate #FBPE #DontBrexitFixIt (@Ajst777) 1 ноября 2019 г.

​Greta Thunberg jumped the spotlight in 2018 owing to her solitary protest against climate change on the steps of the Swedish parliament in Stockholm. This year, she became an international celebrity, amassing a plethora of awards and repeatedly making headlines.

This year, her fame peaked with a strikingly antagonistic speech on climate change at the UN General Assembly, in which she accused world leaders of “stealing her childhood and her dreams”. Nevertheless, she narrowly missed this year Nobel Peace Prize, despite being seen as a favourite.

Still, she remains a divisive figure – a hero for some, a puppet for others.