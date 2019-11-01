A private dinner was hosted on 29 October at US President Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington, DC, for House Republicans who fundraised the most, and reportedly featured a lengthy speech from the president that digressed into a roast of GOP members.

As the attendees - House Republicans who had conducted the most lucrative fundraising - dined on steak, mashed potatoes, and asparagus, the president was said to have launched an hour-long unscripted speech, where he roasted some of the GOP members, as well as his own wife, Melania.

During his outpouring, Trump used the near-fatal shooting of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) in 2017 during a congressional softball game to apparently take a dig at the first lady.

Trump reportedly started by noting how tough Scalise was, while warning against getting shot as a weight-loss strategy.

Trump then said Scalise’s wife “cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day… I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy. I know mine wouldn’t.”

