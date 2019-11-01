The US President raised some eyebrows during a private fundraiser at the Trump Hotel in Washington DC, which was attended by House Republicans on Tuesday night, writes Politico.
As the attendees - House Republicans who had conducted the most lucrative fundraising - dined on steak, mashed potatoes, and asparagus, the president was said to have launched an hour-long unscripted speech, where he roasted some of the GOP members, as well as his own wife, Melania.
During his outpouring, Trump used the near-fatal shooting of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) in 2017 during a congressional softball game to apparently take a dig at the first lady.
Trump reportedly started by noting how tough Scalise was, while warning against getting shot as a weight-loss strategy.
Trump then said Scalise’s wife “cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day… I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy. I know mine wouldn’t.”
Twitter’s reaction to the remark was quite uniform, for once, as many online folks agreed with Trump’s words.
I dont often agree with the president but I think he is right on this point.— Jeff Booooooo Farias (@jefffarias) October 31, 2019
There's too much truth here. I'm not sure I can handle it.— Andy Farquhar (@andy_farquhar) October 31, 2019
I could imagine that if Trump were in hospital, and had survived what Scalise did, Melania might very well cry her eyes out 😉😜— Mavis (@MavisMoggie) October 31, 2019
Depends on the terms in the prenup.— Darryl LeJeune (@dplejeune) October 31, 2019
Wow the man just basically told us his wife doesn’t care about him at all!! Sadly he has no idea how pathetic he just sounded🤯🙄🤣🤣🤣— Ana K (@Inxsible1still) October 31, 2019
First time he’s told the truth about anything. I’m guessing in the entire Trump clan not a tear would be shed...until they realize he lied about being a billionaire. 😩😫😭— Kate Smith (@KateSmithAZ) October 31, 2019
Some netizens were puzzled as to why the President would make such a joke and queried its timing:
Why would trump choose to bring up that particular incident at THIS particular time?— CarolT (@caroltracy8) October 31, 2019
This made me spit out my coffee. Maybe he’s more self aware than we realize!— Jody (@Collegebound973) October 31, 2019
But somehow not self-aware enough to ask himself why. Why wouldn't your wife sob in that situation, Donald???— Jennifer Bullock (@realjbullock) October 31, 2019
One of the most inadvertently honest admissions he has ever made.— (((John Bachman))) (@jponebythebrook) October 31, 2019
