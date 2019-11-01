Kitten Hitches a 450 Km Ride From Norway to Denmark Underneath Truck

The reluctant passenger was described as dehydrated and shocked, but is recuperating from the ordeal that involved crossing the Skagerrak Strait.

A Norwegian kitten made a 450-kilometre journey from Norway to Denmark after jumping on the undercarriage of a long-haul truck.

The cat is likely to have climbed onto the truck’s warm chassis before being taken on an unexpected international journey that involved hundreds of kilometres and a ferry crossing from Stavanger, Norway to Frederikshavn, Denmark.

“That’s a long journey for a little kitten”, Gritt Mathiesen Hanghøj, the head of animal welfare at Danish cat shelter Nordjyllands Hittekilling, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Following the journey from Egersund in Rogaland, southwestern Norway to Bronderslev in North Jutland, Denmark, the truck was handed over to a mechanic in the Danish town, where the tiny 600-gram passenger was discovered in less-than-'purrfect' condition.

“She is dehydrated, lethargic and in shock, but is being given fluids, food and love. She made it through the night and there’s a good chance she’ll survive,” Hanghøj said, suggesting that she may have used up “a couple of her nine lives”.

The truck drove to the workshop directly after arriving to Denmark, making it unlikely that the cat hopped on board at some point after the crossing.